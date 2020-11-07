VENICE — There are several area organizations, agencies and companies hosting food drives this holiday season.
Among them, Ajax Paving out of North Venice, which has placed yellow construction barrels at locations between Tampa and Fort Myers. It is hoping to donate “a record amount of food” by “filling one of its trucks with food items collected by its employees, customers, vendors and the local community,” it said in a news release.
The food will be donated for Thanksgiving.
“We’ve been very fortunate, as essential workers, to work throughout the pandemic. But we know that many people are struggling to make ends meet, especially during the holidays,” credit manager Jamie Simmons said in the news release. “Our goal is to make this unique food drive the most successful partnership donation in our corporate history. “
The news release said it also set up an Amazon Wish List Link so people can purchase food to be sent to an Ajax office in their community.
Ajax will then donate the food to food pantries in the Venice, Tampa and Fort Myers areas, it said.
Ajax has been in business since 1981.
Among locations to drop off items include:
• One Ajax Drive, North Venice
• 3350 Rickenbacker Pkwy, Fort Myers
• 40851 Cook Brown Road, Punta Gorda
• 12165 US 41 North, Palmetto
• 500 Gene Green Road, Nokomis, FL 34275
• 7121 Pennsylvania Street, Fort Myers
Partner locations
• Darrell’s Restaurant, 215 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice
• YMCA, 701 Center Road, Venice
• YMCA — 701 Medical Blvd., Englewood
• YMCA — 19333 Quesada Ave, Port Charlotte
• White Cement Specialties, 202 Seaboard Ave, Venice
Amazon donation links
• Venice Amazon Link:https://amzn.to/32kl23n
• Fort Myers Amazon Link: https://amzn.to/32z1VD1
• Tampa Amazon Link: https://amzn.to/3l1DNQo
