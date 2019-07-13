All American Boys Chorus

The All American Boys Chorus sings at Lake Louise, Alberta, Canada.

From VENICE INSTITUTE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS

The Venice Institute For Performing Arts will present The All American Boys Chorus to Celebrate America July 27 at 7 p.m.

Coming to Venice for the first time, The All American Boys Chorus brings a celebration of America that everyone will enjoy. The concert interweaves classic patriotic tunes with songs from different genres of American music including rock, musical theater, jazz and more.

From songs such as “America The Beautiful” and “God Bless America,” to “What A Wonderful World,” “West side Story” and a Beach Boys medley, audience members will enjoy a fun evening listening to these talented young performers in the Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice.

The All American Boys Chorus, America’s professional boy’s chorus, has delighted audiences worldwide for over 40 years. Performing all over the country, including The Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., and the internationally recognized BAMF music festival, the chorus provides boys with comprehensive musical training and unsurpassed performance and touring opportunities.

The chorus comprises 105 boys between the ages of 8 and 15 who live throughout Southern California. Choristers are given musical training through individual lessons, rehearsals, performances, recordings, tours and a week-long summer camp. Additionally, students are instilled with leadership skills through peer-to-peer mentoring.

Tickets range from $20 to $30 and are available at the VPAC Box Office, 941-218-3779, during its summer hours, Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., or via MyVIPA.org.

