VENICE - All Faiths Food Bank is working into its 15th year of helping residents with Thanksgiving dinners - this year preparing for what it's calling "one of the largest holiday turkey distributions in All Faiths' history."
Distribution will take place in Venice, North Port and Sarasota, along with other spots in the region.
"This year, with the need significantly increased due to the financial impact of the pandemic, there are likely to be even more empty plates," it said.
The first will be completed with Van Wezel and The Bay Park Conservancy teaming up with All Faiths. It takes place starting at 9 a.m. and continuing as long as supplies last Nov. 7 at Van Wezel Performing Arts Center, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. It will include frozen turkeys and side dishes.
There will be distributions in the next few weeks at Trinity Presbyterian Church in Venice; North Port City Hall; Ed Smith Stadium in central Sarasota; and Nocatee Truck Stop in Arcadia. For an updated list of times and dates for distribution, visit www.allfaithsfoodbank.org/foodfinder.
“The Bay and Van Wezel are excited about the opportunity to partner with All Faiths Food Bank to reach our community in this time of need,” Bay Park Conservancy Director of Advancement Veronica Brady said. “It is terrible to imagine that our friends and neighbors are hungry at any point in the year; on Nov. 7, it will be our pleasure to welcome those who are in need to ensure that they can enjoy a delicious meal during the holidays and feel hope for brighter days to come.”
Food assistance needs have spiked since COVID-19, it said, with All Faiths seeing a 120% increase in food distribution along with a 45% increase in new clients seeking food at mobile pantries, it said.
All Faiths "ThankFULL" campaign and the Kathleen K. Catlin Foundation Fund of the Community Foundation of Sarasota County are assisting in funds, which so far has contributed $36,000. ThankFULL is ongoing and has a goal of raising enough to "provide 4 million meals for families who are facing hunger," the news release said.
“With the pandemic still affecting job prospects and the health of the economy, we expect the holiday season to be very different this year – particularly for those facing unprecedented financial challenges,” All Faiths Food Bank CEO Sandra Frank said. “With the help of our community, we can provide a holiday celebration and healthy meals for families who are struggling to put food on the table.”
For more information, visit www.allfaithsfoodbank.org.
