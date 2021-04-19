SARASOTA - All Faiths Food Bank continues its monthly distributions of meals on the fourth Saturdays of each month through October.
It is teaming up with The Bay Sarasota and Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.
The food distribution will run from 9-11 a.m. April 24 and will include frozen meats along with fresh fruits and vegetables, All Faiths said in a news release.
Registration is not required; food will be distributed in a first-come, first serve basis.
“With its convenient location, size and layout, Van Wezel offers a wonderful opportunity for us to reach hundreds of community members easily,” All Faiths CEO/President Sandra Frank said in the news release. “We are grateful to Van Wezel and The Bay for their commitment to helping us fight hunger and thrilled for this partnership to continue on into the future.”
It said its seen a 360 percent increase in people visiting its website during the last year.
“Van Wezel and The Bay are honored to partner with All Faiths Food Bank on an ongoing basis as the need for food continues throughout our community,” Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall Mary Bensel said in the news release. “While many of us are welcoming the prospect of life returning to normal at some point soon, too many of our friends and neighbors are still suffering from the economic impacts of the pandemic. We are pleased to help them get the food they need here on our site.”
All Faiths Food Bank provides food throughout the year. To donate, visit allfaithsfoodbank.org. Food distributions can be found on the “Food Finder” page, it noted.
