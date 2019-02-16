“Let the drums roll out, let the trumpets call, while the people shout, Strike Up The Band!”
The Venice Institute for the Performing Arts will be filled with the romantic and swinging sounds of the 1940’s when “The All Hands on Deck! Show” takes the stage at 3 p.m. Feb. 24.
“The All Hands on Deck! Show,” direct from Branson, pays homage to the days of Bob Hope, and an award-winning authentic WWII-era American 1942 Roadshow & Radio Broadcast reproduction featuring the songs, dances, laughs, and favorite radio commercials that America has loved for 70 years; a show designed for seniors, veterans and patriotic Americans of all ages.
“Seniors and Veterans just love our show — and we love sharing our musical message of patriotism with folks all across the U.S.A.,”said Broadway’s Jody Madaras recently. “They really seem to enjoy our songs because they can sing-along with us,”
“Our mission is to help bring America back together again — to help restore American unity by reigniting patriotism through our songs and dances,” co-star Valerie Hill said. “They are timeless.”
“The show” stars Broadway veteran Madaras (creator, Ted Crosley), Hill (Betty Blake), Kelly Plescia (Daisy Maxwell), Randall Patterson (John Handley), and the rich sounds of the live nine-piece Hollywood Victory Caravan Big Band Orchestra.
It also features classic commercials, tight harmonies, impromptu skits, Broadway-style tap dancing, and 42 of the greatest American songs ever written, as well as a full-circle patriotic salute celebrating the American way of life; reminding us of a time when our country was fully united.
Songs include: “Chattanooga Choo-Choo;” “Atchison, Topeka And The Santa Fe;” “I’m In The Mood For Love;” “Pennsylvania Polka;” “I’ll Never Smile Again;” “Any Bonds Today?;” “Don’t Fence Me In;” “America The Beautiful;” “Deep In The Heart Of Texas;” “Thanks For The Memory,” and a powerful military medley — a rousing salute to America and our servicemen and women.
The show will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24 at Venice Performing Arts Center; 1 Indian Ave., Venice, FL 34285. Tickets start at $21; Purchase 10 or more tickets and receive a special group rate. Purchase via phone, online, or in-person.
Call the box office at 941-218-3779 Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; or visit VenicePerforming ArtsCenter.com.
