All Star Children’s Foundation has welcomed two new members to its board of directors: Ashley Coone and Noah Riner.
“Aside from Ashley’s outstanding leadership skills in government and nonprofits, her parents were foster parents when she was growing up in Arcadia, so she understands the system from inside,” said All Star’s CEO Dennis McGillicuddy. “Noah is an entrepreneur and investor with savvy business skills. They are both engaged in our community and deeply committed to our mission, which is to build brighter futures for kids in foster care. We are honored to have the opportunity to work with them.”
Ashley Coone brings a wealth of experience in government, event management, nonprofit work, and more.
Prior to launching Ashley Coone Consulting, she served as executive director of the DeSoto County Chamber of Commerce, at Florida Gulf Coast University, and as constituent services representative in the office of Congressman Connie Mack.
In 2016, Coone was appointed as the Clerk of the Circuit Court of DeSoto County by Gov. Rick Scott. She is currently a member of the Florida Gulf Coast University’s board of trustees.
Coone previously served on the board of the Florida Commission of Ethics and as chair of the Early Coalition of Florida’s Heartland.
Coone is the co-founder of Links2Success, a nonprofit in her hometown of DeSoto County, which provides free college and career readiness programs to middle and high school students.
She also spearheads the Smith Brown Project, a capital renovation project that led to the opening of the first Boys & Girls Club in DeSoto County.
Noah Riner is an entrepreneur, investor and experienced chief executive. He currently invests in privately held businesses across the U.S.
He is the former CEO of NeuroInternational Healthcare, which operated specialized treatment facilities in multiple states for individuals with brain injuries and developmental disabilities.
Under Riner’s leadership, the company grew from 90 to 550 employees. Previously, he founded Ironclad Capital, a private investment fund which acquired NeuroInternational. Riner has a passion for human services and was a long-term leader and volunteer for a nonprofit providing residential substance abuse treatment services. He also serves as an officer in the U.S. Navy Reserve and is a member of the finance committee at the Church of the Redeemer.
All Star’s board of directors includes: Graci McGillicuddy, chair; Dennis McGillicuddy, vice chair; and Ashley Coone, Elaine Crouse, Dr. Dean Hautamaki, Brett Hutchens, Jeff McCurdy and Noah Riner.
All Star’s “Campus of Hope and Healing” includes the All Star Children’s Center, where trauma-focused clinical services are offered, six foster family homes that provide children, ages 0-18, with a nurturing, family-style home environment and comprehensive, trauma-sensitive treatment, a clubhouse, two playgrounds, an organic vegetable garden, an outdoor movie theater, and a butterfly garden. At All Star, siblings are kept together, and parents and caregivers are offered a range of services. Children receive evidence-based interventions that not only help them cope with trauma they have experienced, but strengthen and build supportive, safe, and healing relationships with the adults in their lives. They are also offered enrichment activities that build competencies and resilience.
All Star also empowers foster parents with the skills required to deal with the challenges of traumatized children who have been separated from their biological families.
And the All Star team equips biological parents with the skills they need to build healthy relationships with their children. All Star also serves children in the region’s child welfare system and their families on an outpatient basis. Since beginning trauma-informed outpatient clinical services on April 1, 2019, All Star has treated more than 110 children and families in the foster care system.
For more information, visit www.allstarchildrens foundation.org.
