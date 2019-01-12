“Always ... Patsy Cline” continues its run through Sunday, Feb. 3 on Venice Theater's MainStage, with Alana Opie in the title role.
Performances are Tuesdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are $32 for adults, $17 for college students, and $15 for children and teens through 12th grade.
“Always, Patsy Cline” is a funny and touching tribute to one of the best-loved names in country music. More than just a concert, it employs the true story of Cline’s friendship with Houston housewife and avid fan, Louise Seger (played again by Becky Holahan), to frame the story and the music.
Although this is Opie's first time portraying Patsy at Venice Theatre, she earned great reviews when she played the role at the Manatee Performing Arts Center in 2013. Venice audiences may be familiar with Opie's Classic Country Cabarets in Venice Theatre's Summer Cabaret Festivals and her performances in shows, such as “Blood Brothers.”
“Always ... Patsy Cline” is directed by Allan Kollar with music direction by Becky Heintz. Kollar says audiences have flocked to the theater whenever it has produced the show since 2004.
Kollar says, “Not only is the music great, this is a very funny show. The humor is certainly one of the factors in how successful it is with our audiences.”
In spite of her tragically brief career, Cline’s voice continues to enthrall millions of fans and influence many of today’s country and pop singers. “Always ... Patsy Cline” celebrates the music, featuring Patsy Cline classics, such as “I Fall to Pieces,” “Walkin’ After Midnight,” and “Crazy.”
Venice Theatre is located at 140 W. Tampa Ave. on the island in Venice. Box office hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and one hour before show time. Tickets are available at the box office, 941-488-1115, or online at: VeniceStage.com.
