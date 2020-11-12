SARASOTA — The annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s for Sarasota and Manatee counties takes place Saturday, Nov. 21
In the year of COVID, the walk continues, but rather than a large gathering, the Alzheimer’s Association is asking participants to walk individually or in small groups “on sidewalks, tracks and trails across both counties,” it said in a news release.
“This year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be everywhere,” Alzheimer’s Association Vice President Wendy Vizek said in the news release. “The pandemic is changing how we walk, but it doesn’t change the need to walk. This year, more than ever, we need to come together to support all those affected by Alzheimer’s and other dementia. With the dollars raised, the Alzheimer’s Association can continue to provide care and support to families during these difficult times while also advancing critical research toward methods of treatment and prevention.”
It is adding to the Walk to End Alzheimer’s mobile app “to create an opportunity for the community to connect,” it said.
“Participants can use the app and new ‘Walk Mainstage’ to track their steps and distance, follow a virtual Walk path, manage their Facebook fundraisers, and access information and resources from the Association and Walk sponsors to help individuals and families affected by the disease,” the news release said.
There will be an opening ceremony on Walk day along with local speakers and a Promise Flowers presented “to honor the personal reasons participants walk.”
There will be a gathering of Alzheimer’s Association staff and volunteers to create the Promise Garden in a “view only” format at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota.
“I dedicate my time to a future without Alzheimer’s for two reasons,” said Laura Lynch, co-chair of the Sarasota and Manatee event. “First, to honor my grandmother, who selflessly cared for my grandfather for 10 years; and second, to stand arm-in-arm with my clients who have worked so hard to save for their retirement years and shouldn’t have to sacrifice their dreams to this disease.”
More than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s, according to the news release.
“Alzheimer’s is not taking a hiatus during COVID-19 and neither are we,” said Taylor Morell, director of the Sarasota and Manatee Walk to End Alzheimer’s. “We must continue Walk to End Alzheimer’s, and we are working with all participants to ensure they have a powerful and moving experience that is felt when we are together. Many of our constituents are at higher risk when it comes to COVID-19 and we know that our volunteers and participants appreciate our commitment to keeping all involved healthy and safe.”
The Sarasota and Manatee Walk to End Alzheimer’s begins at 9 a.m. on Nov. 21 with an online opening ceremony. To register or for more information, visit www.alz.org/walk.
