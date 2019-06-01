Amanda Barrett named Miss Sun Fiesta 2019

Vee Garry-Chiulli, left, pageant co-chair with Barbara Thompson, pictured with Miss Sun Fiesta of 2019 Amanda Barrett. On the right are the two runners up, Teagen Ericson and Dahlia Martinez, at the awards presentation of Women’s Sertoma of Venice Club when the young ladies received scholarships. Amanda was misidentified in Wednesday’s edition, May 29, 2019.

 PHOTO PROVIDED
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments