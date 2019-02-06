In writing “The Amen Corner” James Baldwin used his own less-than-perfect upbringing to show a slice of African-American life in a poor area of Harlem.
While that is the setting of this serious offering of the Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe, the story has a lesson for every family whether black or white or rich or poor.
“Amen Corner” concerns David (Brian L. Boyd) and Margaret (Syreeta Banks), his mother, the preacher of a store-front church in a poor neighborhood in Harlem. Margaret left her husband Luke (Joel P.E, King), a jazz singer with a drinking problem, that seems to have been exacerbated after the death of the couple’s second child, a girl, soon after she was born.
David discovers Luke in a jazz club but it seems there is no contact until Luke shows up at Margaret and David’s home. As he is about to leave, he collapses. Not only is Margaret thrown into a tizzy but so are members of her congregation, who seem to waste no time in changing their opinion of her fitness to be their spiritual leader. Baldwin’s characters are real, sometimes all too real. They are like people that any one of us might know.
Members of the congregation include Sister Boxer (Ariel Blue), Brother Boxer (Patric Robinson), Ida Jackson (Khadija Saliet), Sister Douglas (Lonnetta Gaines), Sister Sally (Jai Shanae), Sister Rice (Brentney J), Brother Davis (Carvas Pickens), Sister Price, the pianist (Elaine Mayo) and Margaret’s sister, Odessa (Yve Lyles). These actors sing as well as they act.
Most, if not all, parents, like Margaret, want their children to succeed. It is when they choose the child’s path as Margaret does in “Amen Corner” that things can go awry. If parents push too hard, they might not get the outcome they choose. The child, like David in “Amen Corner,” may turn out to be exactly what they do not want. That can happen just as easily in any family, no matter the color or the socio-economic circumstances. Success seems to come easier to those who find their own way.
Michael Newton-Brown’s set worked well to show the home of Margaret and Odessa, the bedroom in which a stricken Luke lay dying and the modest “church.” Costumes are by Michael Alan Stein, lighting by Nick Jones and music direction by Elaine Mayo (Sister Price).
Chuck Smith directed “The Amen Corner,” bringing those of us in the audience into the lives of these people, and the way in which they all deal with their religious leader and her family, especially when things begin to go so terribly wrong for the mother and father and son. There are some valuable lessons to be learned from this story by a man who grappled with such challenges and their impact on his life.
“The Amen Corner” plays through March 3. Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe performs at 1010 N. Orange Ave., Sarasota. For tickets, call the box office at 941-366-1505 or visit: WestcoastBlackTheatre.org.
