America’s original entertainer: Mark Twain as public speaker

While the name Samuel Clemens may not ring a bell to some, mention the pen name Mark Twain and a smile appears on most faces.
The wisdom and humor of this 19th century American is still as fresh and relevant today as when he wrote and performed more than a century ago.
William Faulkner considered Twain the father of American literature, and Ernest Hemingway believed all great American works stemmed from the author’s most notable book, “Huckleberry Finn.”
But during his lifetime, Twain was as popular on the stage as he was the printed page. He circumvented the globe, entertaining young and old alike with his home-spun brand of humor to which all could relate.
Born in Florida, Missouri in 1835, Twain moved with his family to the Mississippi River town of Hannibal when he was 4. His formal schooling ended after the fifth grade when he began work as a printer’s apprentice.
He gave his first speech at age 20 while working in his older brother Orion’s print shop. The occasion was a dinner banquet in honor of the 150th birthday of Benjamin Franklin, the patron saint of printers and the namesake of Orion’s business, the Ben Franklin Book & Job Office.
“Toward the end of the evening, someone asked me to stand up and give an extemporaneous toast,” he later wrote. “I stumbled to my feet slowly and stammered for what seemed like an eternity, but in actuality was about two minutes. I survived the ordeal and so did Orion’s business, at least for the short term. The die was cast.”
Twain eventually became a riverboat pilot, but when the Civil War ended all ship traffic on the Mississippi River, he drifted out west and began writing for newspapers in Nevada and northern California. In 1866, the Sacramento Union newspaper hired him to sail off for the Sandwich Islands (Hawaii today) in order to send back columns on his experiences there.
“When I got back to San Francisco five months later, I found myself out of a job,” he said. “So, I hired a hall and gave a lecture and discovered that I had a new career. I went forth and performed before the public eye with all the other bandits and gave readings of my works. I’ve never had to do a day’s work since.”
Twain loathed the grind of the lecture circuit, but realized he could make more money in one night speaking than a month’s wages writing for newspapers. He elected to strike while the iron was hot and began lecturing in mining camps throughout northern California. Along the way, he perfected his speaking skills and quickly gained notoriety as an orator.
“You know, there is nothing in the world like a persuasive speech to fuddle the mental apparatus and upset the convictions and debauch the emotions of an audience not practiced in the tricks and delusions of oratory,” he quipped.
Twain’s first love, of course, was the written word. He continued to give public lectures throughout his career, however, in large part to help pay down large debts he incurred as a result of poor business investments. Advertisements would appear in cities prior to his lectures, announcing: “Admission one dollar; doors open at half past seven, the trouble begins at eight.”
For those who aspire to become better speakers, Twain offered helpful suggestions.
First, he stressed the importance of speaking slowly. Known for speaking slowly in real life — his mother, Jane, called it “Sammy’s slow speech” – he believed no gain could come from rushing one’s remarks.
“A reporter once accused me of speaking at the rate of three words a minute,” he added. “But then, what fool would speak twice as fast for no additional gratuity? It has been my observation that clergymen often destroy the stately beauty of the Lord’s Prayer by racing headlong through it, as if believing the faster they say it, the sooner it will be answered.”
Twain’s delivery was conversational in tone. He was the consummate story-teller and made it seem as if he was speaking extemporaneously. His lectures, on the contrary, were carefully planned and practiced.
“Drill is the valuable thing,” he added. “For, from drill comes the automatic, and few things in this world are done well until they can do themselves. I find that it usually takes more than three weeks to prepare a good impromptu speech. A man should try out his remarks on a plaster cast, or an empty chair, or any other appreciative object that will keep quiet until the speaker has got his manner and delivery limbered up.”
As a writer, Twain understood the importance of using precise words in order to create exactly the right word pictures for his audiences.
“The difference between the right word and the almost right word,” he would say, “is the difference between the lightning and the lightning bug.”
Not only was he known for speaking slowly, but Twain also was the master at pausing for effect. On occasion, he was even known to walk onto the stage and not say a word, but simply stare at the audience for what must have seemed an eternity. Eventually, there would be a chuckle or two and then the entire audience would erupt in laughter, having caught on to his intent.
“The pause is an exceedingly important feature in any kind of story, and a frequently recurring feature, too,” he added. “It is a dainty thing, and delicate, and also uncertain and treacherous, for it must be exactly the right length – no more and no less – or it fails of its purpose and makes trouble.”
In the last decade of his life (Twain died on April 21, 1910), the celebrated author was determined to step away from the podium and give up public speaking.
Like other orators of his time, however, “long accustomed to success and to the delicious intoxication of the applause which follows it,” he was unable to resist the temptation. “As for me, I shan’t retire from the platform until after I am dead and courtesy requires me to keep still so as not to disturb the others.”
