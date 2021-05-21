VENICE — The Venice American Legion Auxiliary recently presented awards and scholarships to Venice High School students.

Sydney Pachter was named as the awardee to Girls State.

Scholarship recipients were Rebekah Kertz and Madelyn Kona.

Among those taking part in the ceremony were Auxiliary President Julia Griffith along with Auxiliary members Kristie Fumagalli, Jean Kalb and Marlene Law.

