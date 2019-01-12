A series of lectures and multi-media presentations on the subject of American Racism will be presented by the Venice Interfaith Community Association (VICA) this winter.
Programs will be led by a variety of speakers — black, white, male, female, local and nationally known. Presenters include clergy, scholars, writers, and community leaders from varied backgrounds.
Venice Interfaith, an association of individuals and faith-based institutions, fosters respect, understanding and cooperation among people of different faith, ethnic and cultural traditions.
This program series invites the audience to to engage in a dialogue about pervasive racism and hear how the community can work toward racial healing.
All programs will be held on Mondays at 7:00 p.m. from Jan. 21 through Feb. 25, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 790 South Tamiami Trail on the island of Venice.
Admission is free but donations will be gratefully accepted at the door.
The first presentation is Monday, Jan. 21, with Pastor John Walker of Sarasota and the Booker High School Jet Stream Choir. The community is welcome. More information is available at: VeniceInterfaith.org.
Schedule
- Jan. 21: Martin Luther King Day celebration — Dr. John Walker, pastor of Bethel CME Church, Sarasota, will speak. Event features Booker High School’s Jet Stream Choir.
- Jan. 28: “The Past is Never Dead. It’s Not Even Past,” Jeff LaHurd, retired Sarasota historian, and Chief Judge Charles Williams of the 12th Judicial Circuit, will present past racial practices and what has changed in Sarasota.
- Feb. 4: “Black Like Me,” Kristofer Geddie, Venice Theater general manager, and Sandra Terry, executive director, Laurel Civic Association, will present Venice area residents sharing their stories as black people living in white dominated societies.
- Feb. 11: “Building the Beloved Community,” Dr. Marvin McMickle, president of Colgate Rochester Crozer Divinity School, Rochester, New York, will present envisioning Dr. King’s beloved community.
- Feb. 18: “Racial Healing: An Inner and Outer Journey,” Dr. Catherine Meeks, director of the Absalom Jones Center for Racial Healing, Atlanta, Georgia, will present “Ways we can build healthy and respectful relationships across racial and ethnic lines.”
- Feb. 25: “What We Believe Matters: A Bonhoeffer Moment,” will be presented by Dr. Lori Hale Brandt, associate professor, Augsburg College. Dietrich Bonhoeffer, a German pastor, acted on his religious beliefs when he bravely spoke truth to power in resisting the Nazis and was executed by them for his actions. His work can guide us in moving from belief to action.
