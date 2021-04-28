SARASOTA — The annual gala for Asolo Rep: Sock Hop at the Drive-In takes place May 1 at Nathan Benderson Park, in what it’s calling “an all-new socially distanced format.”
It begins at 5 p.m. and is chaired by Mary Braxton-Joseph, Tammy Karp, Donna Koffman, and Elisabeth Waters. The largest fundraiser for the Asolo Rep includes “cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, a seated dinner, paddle raise, and performance, followed by live music and a drive-in “movie” featuring Asolo Rep’s greatest moments – all from the safety and comfort of individual drive-in lots,” it said.
Ana Isabelle returns to entertain. She was just a part of Ana Isabelle & Friends: Stand Back, Sarasota! concert hosted outside by the Asolo.
“We came up with this concept last summer during the shutdown. We didn’t know what 2021 would look like, but we knew we wanted to do something that was most importantly safe, and also something that would bring back a sense of fun and nostalgia after the challenging year we’ve all had,” Asolo Rep Special Events Manager Laura Stuart Wood said in the news release. “This year’s theme celebrates the 1950s Sock Hop, so guests can expect rock and roll music, classic cars, poodle skirts, and an overall more casual vibe than in years past.”
The proceeds support Asolo Rep’s 2020/21 season artists along with its Education & Engagement program.
“Little did we know that just days after last year’s Gala there would be a state-wide shutdown due to the onset of a global pandemic. Luckily, Asolo Rep was one of the first and only theaters in the country to be able to continue performing live this past year. And now they have developed a fun, unique and safe event for Asolo Rep supporters,” Gala Co-Chair Donna Koffman said in the news release.
Raffle tickets are $100 each or three for $250. They can be bought at the Gala and beforehand at asolorep.org/annualgala.
A limited number of tickets/tables remain, with tickets ranging from $400 — $1,000 and tables range from $4,000 — $10,000, the theater said.
For tickets or more information, call 941-351-9010 ext. 4712 or email Laura_Wood@asolo.org or visit the website online at www.asolorep.org/annualgala.
