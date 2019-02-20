The Showtime Benefit’s annual variety show at Venice Theatre, coming up on, March 2 at 3 p.m., will be filled with local talent … and all for a great cause. Proceeds from ticket sales, a 50/50 raffle and donations will go to the American Cancer Society (ACS).
Once again, The Showtime Benefit will entertain audiences with local talent from The Players, such as Artistic Director Jeffrey Kin; Florida Studio Theatre; and of course, Venice Theatre. Also, professional singers, such as lyrical tenor Maurice LoMonaco, will be on hand to perform.
Maria Santagada, Showtime producer and tap choreographer, says, “Audiences will be thrilled with this year’s lineup. We have some great talent and we thank them for giving of their time to help such a worthy cause.
“Tickets are $22 and almost the full ticket amount goes to the American Cancer Society, thanks to the generosity of Murray Chase and Venice Theatre.”
Brittney Hoogland, ACS community development manager, said, “We are grateful to Maria Santagada and the Showtime Benefit, and are pleased to be the recipient of The Showtime Benefit’s fundraising efforts. Through this event, we are able to continue our mission to save lives, celebrate lives, and lead the fight for a world without cancer. At the American Cancer Society, we are working to attack cancer from every angle.”
Tickets are available at Venice Theatre. Call the box office, 941 488-1115, or visit: VeniceStage.com.
About The Showtime Benefit
Having served as a fundraiser for many years, The Showtime Benefit is an annual variety show spotlighting exceptional local talent and entertaining audiences while raising money for such organizations as the American Cancer Society.
About The American Cancer Society
The American Cancer Society is a nationwide, community-based voluntary health organization dedicated to eliminating cancer as a major health problem. Its Global Headquarters are in Atlanta, Georgia, with regional and local offices throughout the country to ensure we have a presence in every community. Visit: Cancer.org.
About Venice Theatre
Venice Theatre is one of the largest and most active community theaters in the United States. Located in Venice, Florida, it is a non-profit, 501(c)3 organization that has been providing entertainment, education and outreach to the community since 1950. Visit: Venicestage.com.
