“Kinky Boots” may have closed on Broadway April 7 after 2,507 regular performances, but this week — if you can still get tickets — you can see it at The Straz Center in downtown Tampa, Friday, May 17, through Sunday, May 19.
With music from Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall-of-Famer Cyndi Lauper, the six-time Tony Award-winning show is a must-see for musical fans. The awards included Best Musical, Best Score and Best Choreography.
This tour de force takes audiences on a tour from Northampton, England, to Milan, Italy, which seems to be reflected in ticket prices, which range from $142 to “If you have to ask, you can’t afford it.”
Google the Straz Center in Tampa for tickets to this and other shows, but be sure you are seated as you scroll the prices.
Now you know why I am such a fan of our own Venice Theatre, which brings us all the best shows at affordable prices and with some darn good talent as a bonus. The 2019-20 season promises to be stellar. Call the box office at 941-488-1115 to inquire about season packages.
Even the pricier Asolo has special deals for nearly every production. A really good example is the Asolo’s “Pay What You Can” promotion on some Tuesdays during many of its runs.
Probably the best-known bargain is at Florida Studio Theatre, where for just a bit more than the price of a single ticket patrons can buy a three-ticket series for cabaret or main-stage productions.
Volunteers at most of these theaters are usually rewarded with seats to a preview or even one of the shows during the run.
Living in the heart of the Culture Capital of Florida is great.
Check out current shows at Venice Art Center but also at the art centers in North Port and Englewood and Sarasota as well as local galleries.
For the art of gardening, head up to Selby Gardens. Located on the former Selby and Payne estates along Sarasota Bay, the site features many garden areas plus an indoor orchid house that is simply stunning on any given day.
My favorite spot at Selby is a stand of bamboo along the water where you can sit and, if there is a breeze, listen to the music of the wind blowing through the bamboo.
For kids of all ages there is a wonderful tree house left from a special event held many years ago that featured many tree houses. I am not sure if that exhibit inspired many — or any — tree houses in private gardens, but the remaining one at Selby is fun for children of all ages.
Selby actually was the first place I joined when moving here from Ohio. Gardening here in Zone 10 is totally different from gardening in Zones 4 or 5, depending on where you live in Ohio. There we planted annuals like petunias in the spring. Do that here and you will have fried petunias by June.
Fortunately in Venice, we have many master gardeners and also plenty of others who just love gardening — so much so that they volunteer for Venice Area Beautification Inc. (VABI) and tend plants and flower beds and hanging gardens and potted greenery throughout the downtown area.
Former Venice Gondolier Sun publisher Bob Vedder is one of those talented gardeners.
Several years ago he created several hanging planters and hung them all over downtown from light poles. As his project grew, he enlisted some friends to help with the regular watering (very, very early in the morning several times a week).
As Vedder’s little project grew legs, VABI stepped in with an army of volunteers who weed and prune and tend to planters hanging from poles as well as planters on the ground along sidewalks, in various parks and also treelawn areas such as the one along West Tampa Avenue in front of Venice Theatre.
Thanks to all those volunteers, that is one of the prettiest blocks in the city. It even survived all the road construction, which finally seems to be over in the immediate downtown area.
But there is more to life than theater and gardening — like coasters!
Back in the old days, when I was a little kid my parents would take me to Euclid Beach Park in Cleveland. It had a variety of coasters. My favorite was the Racing Coaster.
In those days, you needed so many tickets per ride and best of all, if armed with a whole strip of tickets, you could stay on the coaster for several rides until you ran out of tickets. Those truly were the good old days.
Now, even with fast passes and such, you have to get off the ride and go through the line again. Even when there is no line, it still takes time to loop through the curving path to the place where you board the car.
Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s newest coaster, Tigris, has been open for a month. Lines are probably wrapping through the park. I took a virtual tour, which was pretty darn good, and look forward to the real ride soon. I would have been there but was leaving on vacation that weekend and had to repack for the third time, determined to fit it all in one medium-size bag.
Back to Tigris, which catapults riders through an “array of looping twists with forward and backward motion, breath-taking drops, a 150-foot skyward surge and an inverted heartline roll, reaching a top speed of more than 60 miles per hour.”
The steel track was “designed to mimic the awe-inspiring agility of the world’s largest and most powerful cat — the tiger.”
Cheetah Hunt was the park’s first triple-launch coaster. I still remember being on that ride at the press opening a few years ago. I got to go on it three times … whew! Of course, I went back for more on other occasions.
If you are into coasters, Busch Gardens is the place. Visit: BuschGardens.com.
