EVENTS/NEWS

Food drive

The North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive, will hold its monthly food drive from 10 a.m.-noon on Monday. Donations are delivered to the North Port Salvation Army and benefit local residents. For more information, call 941-426-5580.

Beach cookout, baptism

Fellowship Church of Englewood will be celebrating America’s independence at 5:30 p.m. July 1 at Englewood Beach. Fellowship Church will be grilling hamburgers, hot dogs and Italian sausage. Guests are asked to bring a salad, fruit or vegetable side dish to share. Soft drinks and water will be provided. Following the cookout, a Beach Baptism will be held along the shore. For more information, call 941-475-7447 or go to fcenglewood.com.

Men’s prayer breakfast

Fellowship Church of Englewood is having its monthly men’s prayer breakfast from 8-9 a.m. on the first Saturday of every month at 140 Rotonda Blvd., Rotonda. It’s open to all men and it’s free. For more information, call 941-475-7447.

VACATION BIBLE SCHOOLGulf Cove United Methodist Church

Kids age 4 through those leaving fifth grade are invited to Gulf Cove United Methodist Church. The Vacation Bible School will be from 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. July 12-16. After the opening ceremony, all VBS kids will receive a free, light dinner. For more info or to register, go to GulfCoveChurch.com. Completed registration forms should be returned to the church office. To register over the phone, call Dana at 941-979-9927. Gulf Cove UMC is at 1100 South McCall Road in Gulf Cove. The church can be reached at 941-697-1747 or by email at GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com.

Liberty Community Church

From 5:30 p.m.-8:15 p.m. June 21-June 25, children 5 years old through sixth grade will become archaeologists and set off on Destination Dig Vacation Bible School at Liberty Community Church, 2759 Wylam Drive, North Port. To provide a safe environment, social distancing and masks are required for children and adults. Register at the church website: LibertyCommunity.Church.

St. Francis of Assisi Church

St. Francis of Assisi Church, 5265 Placida Road, Englewood, is hosting vacation Bible school “Rainforest Explorers: Jesus Leads the Way.” Open to children first to sixth grade from 9 a.m.-noon July 12-16. Register at www.sfoachurch.com or contact Jim Brantner at 941-697-4899.

To submit religious news, email newstips@yoursun.com. Submissions will be edited for length. Announcements will run on a space-available basis. To purchase an ad to guarantee a spot in the paper for an event, call Display Advertising at 941-206-1000.

Staff reports

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments