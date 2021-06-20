EVENTS/NEWS
Food drive
The North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive, will hold its monthly food drive from 10 a.m.-noon on Monday. Donations are delivered to the North Port Salvation Army and benefit local residents. For more information, call 941-426-5580.
Beach cookout, baptism
Fellowship Church of Englewood will be celebrating America’s independence at 5:30 p.m. July 1 at Englewood Beach. Fellowship Church will be grilling hamburgers, hot dogs and Italian sausage. Guests are asked to bring a salad, fruit or vegetable side dish to share. Soft drinks and water will be provided. Following the cookout, a Beach Baptism will be held along the shore. For more information, call 941-475-7447 or go to fcenglewood.com.
Men’s prayer breakfast
Fellowship Church of Englewood is having its monthly men’s prayer breakfast from 8-9 a.m. on the first Saturday of every month at 140 Rotonda Blvd., Rotonda. It’s open to all men and it’s free. For more information, call 941-475-7447.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOLGulf Cove United Methodist Church
Kids age 4 through those leaving fifth grade are invited to Gulf Cove United Methodist Church. The Vacation Bible School will be from 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. July 12-16. After the opening ceremony, all VBS kids will receive a free, light dinner. For more info or to register, go to GulfCoveChurch.com. Completed registration forms should be returned to the church office. To register over the phone, call Dana at 941-979-9927. Gulf Cove UMC is at 1100 South McCall Road in Gulf Cove. The church can be reached at 941-697-1747 or by email at GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com.
Liberty Community Church
From 5:30 p.m.-8:15 p.m. June 21-June 25, children 5 years old through sixth grade will become archaeologists and set off on Destination Dig Vacation Bible School at Liberty Community Church, 2759 Wylam Drive, North Port. To provide a safe environment, social distancing and masks are required for children and adults. Register at the church website: LibertyCommunity.Church.
St. Francis of Assisi Church
St. Francis of Assisi Church, 5265 Placida Road, Englewood, is hosting vacation Bible school “Rainforest Explorers: Jesus Leads the Way.” Open to children first to sixth grade from 9 a.m.-noon July 12-16. Register at www.sfoachurch.com or contact Jim Brantner at 941-697-4899.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.