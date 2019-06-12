“How did they do that?”
Fortunately, in the Asolo Rep presentation of The New Vic Theatre Staffordshire production of “Around the World in 80 Days,” one could see some bits repeated.
Repetition simply served to make this production all the more magical, as did all the acrobatics, costume changes, timing, acting, and so much more that turned a wonderful story into an entertainment extravaganza, for, as circus ringmasters so often say, “children of all ages.”
Recommended for those age seven and older, this imaginative adaptation of the classic Jules Verne story was created by the creators of “Hetty Feather” and adapted by Emmy-nominee Laura Easton and directed by Theresa Heskins.
We learn at the very beginning of this show that Phileas Fogg (Andrew Pollard) is a fanatic about time. If all lessons were so much fun, we would all strive for Ph.Ds. — at Oxford of course — because this is a “veddy” British production, with English actors as well as director and that wonderful British sense of fun that pervades every nook and cranny of the Asolo stage and, on occasion, even seeps into the audience for a little help.
Portraying Fogg’s manservant Passpartout, a laid-back French circus performer, is Michael Howard. Passpartout manages to keep on schedule as well as his master without ever changing his watch as he and Fogg strive to move around the world in 80 days. Consider that this story is set in a time when Fogg’s friends are quite certain that such a feat is not possible. Others in the cast include Pushpinder Chani as Mr. Naidu, Kirsten Foster as Mrs. Ouda, Matthew Ganley as Colonel Proctor, Dennis Herdman as Inspector Fix, Nyron Levy as Captain Speedy and Joey Parsad as Miss Singh. Together, the nine actors in the company portray an unbelievable number of characters. That in itself is no easy task, but 99% of these characters also have physically demanding roles that are outlandishly funny while also causing much head-shaking as to “how can they do that?”
There is even an elephant on stage. I leave you to figure out how they did that.
If you have absolutely no sense of humor, this might not be your cup of tea. For the rest of us, this is a show worth seeing more than once. It is that good and certainly that clever and entertaining. At Friday’s performance, the mostly adult crowd laughed so much that one could barely hear the giggles and guffaws of the youngest member of the audience. The youngster was absolutely delighted with the entire production.
The Greatest Show on Earth may have closed but some of the best of what audiences find at such a world-class circus, plus fabulous acting, is to be found on the Asolo stage now through June 23.
Arrive an hour early in order to take advantage of The Scoop, a pre-show offering about the ideas and inspiration that went into this production.
Saturday, June 15, the 2 p.m. performance will include pre-show activities beginning at 12:30 p.m. with community partners Big Cat Habitat, the Conservation Foundation, the Ringling Museum and others. Carousel’s Soft Serve Icery will provide free sweet treats and Morton’s Gourmet Market & Catering will have lunch available for purchase. After the Sunday afternoon matinee, June 16, there will be a post-show discussion.
Family prices are $17 per person for Saturday matinees (including Family Day) and $19 per person for all other performances. At least one member of the party must be 17 or younger.
Performances will be 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 2 p.m. Saturdays and 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday (except June 19 when there is no evening performance.)
The Asolo Rep performs at the FSU Center for the Performing Arts, 5555 North Tamiami Trail, Sarasota.
For tickets, call the box office at 941-351-8000 or visit asolorep.org.
