VENICE — The Venice Art Center is setting up its Art Camp for youth for the summer.
Sponsored by Dick and Julie Hyman, it starts June 15 with a variety of classes running through Aug. 6.
Among the classes are Wheel Work for kids 10-13 where they will learn about potters wheels and will decorate Bowls of Hope. That runs June 15-18 and costs $75 for members and $80 for nonmembers.
There is also Handmade for kids 8-11 where they make handmade clay projects and also decorate Bowls for Hope. That class runs June 22-25 and costs $75 for members and $80 for nonmembers.
It also hosts Mix It Up Friday classes from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. with Glass Mosaic and Fusing for Beginners starting June 18 and running through Aug. 6. It costs $58 for members and $63 for nonmembers.
There is also Full Body Self Portrait for kids from 7-15 on July 2; Sea Life & Flora, Watercolor & Salt starting June 18 and running through July 23 for kids 6 and older; Cartoon — Paint a T-Shirt for kids 6 and older July 9 and Robots, learning how to use trash to create robot art for kids 8-12 on July 16, among other classes.
For costs and more details, visit www.veniceartcenter.com/ or call 941-485-7136.
