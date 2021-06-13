VENICE — The next Venice Art Center art show will be accepting work.
“The Times They Are a Changin” receiving dates is 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, June 26.
Those bringing in entries will fill out a form and have its process payment completed.
People can also enter online at public.veniceartcenter.com/web/intake/13
The show begins July 2.
“Shows are not juried based on themes,” the Venice Art Center said. “Members and nonmembers can enter one or two pieces in the show, which will be displayed through July 22.”
For more information, email suzanne@veniceartcenter.com.
Art will be picked up 10 a.m.-2 p.m. July 23.
