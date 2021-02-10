SARASOTA — Arts Advocates presents “Speaking of the Arts … Living and Sustaining a Creative Life,” at 1 p.m., March 3.
This free program, offered via Zoom, features artist, educator and advocate Sharon Louden, who will discuss what it’s like wearing multiple hats as an artist and what it means to sustain a creative life. Registration opens Feb. 23. To register, which is required, visit artsadvocates.org.
Louden is an artist, educator, advocate for artists, editor of the Living and Sustaining a Creative Life series of books, and the artistic director of the Chautauqua Visual Arts of Chautauqua Institution. Her work is held in major public and private collections and has been written about in national and international publications.
Louden is a faculty member in the M.F.A. fine arts program at the School of Visual Arts in New York. She actively serves on boards and committees of various nonprofit arts organizations and volunteers her time to artists to help further their careers. To read more about Louden, visit her websites: sharonlouden.com and livesustain.org.
“Speaking of the Arts … Living and Sustaining a Creative Life” is co-sponsored by the Florida Watercolor Society and presented in collaboration with the Florida Suncoast Watercolor Society and Ringling College of Art + Design.
The program will be moderated by Arts Advocates member, artist and instructor Jerome Chesley, past president of Florida Watercolor Society and FSWS Master Signature member.
The Fine Arts Society of Sarasota, Inc. Arts Advocates, founded in 1969 as The Fine Arts Society of Sarasota, Inc., is a 501©(3) not-for-profit organization.
To learn more, visit artsadvocates.org.
