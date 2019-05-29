Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota welcomes Marcy Miller as the organization’s new executive director.
Miller has spent the past 11 years working in the non-profit sector in a variety of capacities. She served most recently as executive director of the William King Museum of Art in Abingdon, Virginia. While there, she steered the museum successfully through a major economic recession, procured major grants and gifts, increased visitation and raised the museum’s profile in the community.
In her new role with Artist Series Concerts, Miller will be responsible for overseeing its administration, programs, policies and strategic planning. She will be the face and the voice of the organization, coordinating fundraising, development and community relations campaigns.
Former managing director John Fischer announced his retirement last December, after 17 years with the organization. A retirement luncheon will be held for Fischer on June 4, 11:30 a.m. at Michael’s On East.
Tickets for the luncheon are $50/person and include lunch, a champagne toast and live entertainment. Patron tickets are $100/person and include a $50 donation to Artist Series Concerts.
Tickets for the luncheon can be purchased by calling 941-306-1202, Monday – Friday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., or at artistseriesconcerts.org.
Miller started her new position May 1. She can be contacted at m.miller@artistseriesconcerts.org.
