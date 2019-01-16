Artists Series Concerts of Sarasota launches its 2019 Venice series season with “Forbidden Broadway” Sunday, Jan. 27, 3p.m., at the Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Way, Venice.
This long-running Off-Broadway musical revue is where legends past and present meet with nimble satire in a hilarious roast of some of the theater’s greatest stars and songwriters,
The four-person parody, featuring a cast rich in Broadway and Off-Broadway experience, skewers such iconic shows as “Chicago,” “Annie,” “Les Miz,” “The Lion King,” and “Hamilton,” and such celebrated performers as Liza Minelli, Carol Channing, and Robert Goulet.
Tickets are $25 — $45, available by calling 941-306-1202, Monday – Friday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., or online at: ArtistSeriesConcerts.org.
Student tickets, priced at $10, are available with current student ID at the door.
For over 35 years, the talented writers and casts of “Forbidden Broadway” have lampooned half a century’s worth of Broadway hits, picking up numerous awards along the way. The original version opened in January 1982, running for a marathon 2,332 performances. Since then the rapid-fire revue has been updated over a dozen times and has picked up nine Drama Desk awards and a special Tony among others, while giving work to 2,000 emerging actors, including a young Nicole Kidman, Denzel Washington and Renée Zellweger.
The current cast includes “Forbidden Broadway” veterans Gina Kreiezmar, Kevin B. McGlynn, Jeanne Montano and William Selby. Selby has appeared at Florida Studio Theatre.
“No one can poke fun at show business quite like the actors and writers who live it every day,” said Joseph Holt, Artist Series Concerts artistic director. “Their skilled and mischievous insiders’ perspective is a large part of the reason that ‘Forbidden Broadway’ is still going strong after all these years, and why a skewering by them has become a rite of passage for just about any Broadway show. Plus, it’s just loads of fun! We guarantee audiences an afternoon of side-splitting laughs.”
The Venice series continues with Melodica Men, the duo that has taken the Internet by storm with their masterful arrangement of classical hits for the zany melodica, half keyboard, half harmonica (Feb. 19, 11 a.m., with luncheon at Plantation Golf & Country Club); My Three Sons Vocal Quartet, featuring Stephen Ditchfield and sons David, Michael and Nate (March 7, 6 p.m., with dinner at Plantation Golf & Country Club); Stan Kenton All Star Big Band, a 17-piece orchestra comprising some of Florida’s best jazz musicians, (March 17, 3:00 p.m., Venice Performing Arts Center); “Piano Pizzazz Meets Fiddle Finesse” featuring pianist Brian Gurl and Sarasota Orchestra violinist Carlann Evans (March 26, 11 a.m., with luncheon, at Plantation Golf & Country Club).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.