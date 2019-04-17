Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota will celebrate Mother’s Day and close out its 23rd season with “An Afternoon of Operetta” Sunday, May 12, 4 p.m. at the Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota.
Soloists Emily Martin, Stacey Rishoi, Mark Lubas, Luis González and Garrett Obrycki are joined by singers from Choral Artists of Sarasota for a program showcasing highlights of popular operettas.
Included will be Offenbach’s “Can-Can,” von Suppé’s “Poet and Peasant” overture and more. The performance also features a condensed concert version of Gilbert and Sullivan’s “The Pirates of Penzance” that includes “Poor Wandering One,” and others.
Joseph Holt takes to the keyboards for the production, joined by Daniel Jordan, violin, Samantha Bennett, violin, Steven Laraia, viola and Natalie Helm, cello, all principal musicians with the Sarasota Orchestra.
A post-concert reception with the artists will be held immediately after the performance.
Tickets for the concert are $20 - $55. A ticket for the reception is $35 and includes an open bar and hors d’oeuvres. Student tickets for the concert, priced at $10, are available with current student ID at the door.
All tickets are available by calling 941-306-1202, Monday – Friday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. or online at: artistseriesconcerts.org.
Artist Series Concerts’ managing director John Fischer says he’s pleased to close Artists Series Concerts’ 23rd season with this high-spirited concert. “It’s on Mother’s Day and we can’t imagine a better way to celebrate mom than with the enduring and uplifting appeal of an afternoon of operetta,” he said.
For more information, visit: artistseriesconcerts.org.
