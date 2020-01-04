SARASOTA — Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota welcomes 2020 with a performance by Xavier Foley at 3 p.m. Jan. 12 in the Historic Asolo Theatre at The Ringling.
The captivating young bassist who is taking the classical music world by storm with his rare and dazzling command of the double-bass will be joined by his frequent collaborator, pianist Kelly Lin, in a program that includes works by Schubert, Mozart and Glière, as well as original compositions by Foley himself.
For the past several years Foley has been thrilling audiences and critics alike with the stunning musical magic he makes with the essential but often overlooked double bass. Foley’s playing makes this largest and lowest member of the string family as important as any solo instrument.
The Philadelphia Inquirer calls him a “spectacular player” and one who is “blissfully unaware that dazzling virtuosity is usually someone else’s job.”
Winner of a prestigious Avery Fisher Career Grant, Foley has also won a Young Concert Artists International Auditions prize, first prize at Astral’s National Auditions and two International Society of Bassists competitions.
A native of Marietta, Georgia, Foley was also featured recently on PBS Thirteen’s NYC-ARTs and was named to New York WQXR’s “19 Artists to Watch” list for 2019.
He has performed at Carnegie Hall and as a soloist with the Atlanta Symphony and Philadelphia Orchestra, among others. He is currently a resident artist of the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center’s CMS Two.
Lin is a sought-after accompanist whose groundbreaking collaborations with Foley have dazzled audiences and been hailed by critics for their “agile interplay between piano and bass,” as well as their “radical, riveting reinventions of old classics.”
The duo will be performing their critically acclaimed program that includes Foley’s reinvention of Mozart’s “Violin Sonata in E Minor” that transposes the violin part to a range comparable to a cello’s; Schubert’s “Arpeggione” Sonata, D 821, which showcases Foley’s vast range, utilizing every bit of the bass’s vast sonic capability; their phantasmagorical take on Glière’s “Intermezzo” and “Tarantella”; and original compositions by Foley.
“Xavier Foley is a creative force to be reckoned with. There’s nothing this guy can’t do,” said Joseph Holt, director of artist programs for Artist Series Concerts. “He’s also an extroverted and engaging performer, a real crowd pleaser. As critic Andrew Sammut of the Boston Classical Review says, ‘Foley brings high entertainment to a low instrument.’”
The Historic Asolo Theater is at 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota, within the Visitor’s Center of The Ringling. Parking is across the street at the FSU Center for the Performing Arts, home to the Asolo Rep.
Reserved seat tickets are $25 to $45; $10 student tickets are available at the door with current student ID. Tickets are available online at ArtistSeriesConcerts.org or by calling 941-306-1202.
The Artist Series Concerts’ remaining during the 24th season include:
• High Flying Sopranos, 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30, at Michael’s on East, 1212 S. East Ave., Sarasota, followed by lunch at 12:15 p.m.
Artist Series Concerts welcomes back singer Monica Pasquini, a Sarasota native, past recipient of an Artist Series Concerts scholarship award and a musical success story.
Joining her on this homecoming will be fellow coloratura soprano (and Florida native) Rebecca Shorstein.
Both have achieved worldwide individual renown and as a duet, they are known for their dynamic and innovative performances, presenting unique shows with symphony orchestras and at cabaret venues and private events across the United States and abroad.
They perform a musical smorgasbord of classical, pops and contemporary favorites that includes works by Mozart, Offenbach, Puccini, Berlin, Lloyd Webber and much more.
• Mariachi y Mas, 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Plantation Golf & Country Club, 500 Rockley Blvd., followed by lunch at 12:15 p.m.
Enjoy favorite tunes of the Mariachi and Latin America with Guillermo López Gutiérrez, tenor; Joseph Holt, piano; and Mariachi Tampa.
Revel in the rhythms, colors and flavors that make Latin American culture and music so exciting. The ballroom of the Plantation Golf & Country Club will be hopping with the captivating melodies of master mariachi musicians and brilliant singing by young spinto tenor Guillermo López Gutiérrez.
A native of Sonora, Mexico, Lopez Gutiérrez has been hailed as one of the most promising young voices in Mexico and the U.S. He has performed leading roles with festivals and with symphonies across the country and has been a featured performer with Opera Tampa and with Choral Artists of Sarasota.
One of Florida’s most sought after mariachi bands, Mariachi Tampa is probably best known as the band that’s been drawing standing-room-only crowds to area Mi Pueblo restaurants for more than 15 years.
• Return of Lin Ye, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, and at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, at the Historic Asolo Theater.
Li Ye is the Artist Series Concerts National Competition Winner of its celebration of Beethoven’s 250th anniversary, which continues with the return of Ye, a winner at its 2017 National Competition for Piano.
Since 2017, Ye has been busy dazzling audiences and judges at recitals and competitions across the globe. Last fall he won third prize at the Rina Salo Gallo International Piano Competition in Monza, Italy — a trip sponsored by fans and supporters here in Sarasota.
He spent the summer of 2019 competing and performing across the globe (the Hamptons, Portugal and China). Ye was recently was accepted as a semi-finalist in the prestigious Hong Kong International Piano Competition, where he’ll be headed in October.
He currently studies at the Cleveland Institute of Music under Antonio Pompa-Baldi.
Ye will perform two Beethoven sonatas, the “Waldstein” and Op. 31 No. 3 in E-flat Major, plus works by Liszt and Prokofiev.
• Great Americans, 11 a.m. on Feb. 27, , performance, luncheon at 12:15 p.m. at Michael’s On East.
Enjoy “American Sound” with the Washington Saxophone Quartet, past and present players in the elite special military bands of the nation’s capital: Reginald Jackson, soprano sax; James Steele, alto sax; Rich Kleinfeldt, tenor sax; and Rick Parrell, baritone sax.
They have performed thousands of concerts as soloists with major orchestras and military bands, as recitalists in concert halls and as performers with leading jazz and show business personalities. As an ensemble, they tour throughout the United States and have been heard regularly on Voice of America and on National Public Radio’s “All Things Considered.”
Known for their rich harmonies and refined sounds, the Quartet demonstrates the versatility of the saxophone, an instrument capable of the widest range of musical ideas. Their performances evoke the refined sounds of a string quartet, the rich harmonies of an organ prelude and the excitement of a jazz sax section.
Their program will include music by George Gershwin, Aaron Copland, Duke Ellington and Leonard Bernstein.
• World Music with a Russian Soul, 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, and 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, Historic Asolo Theater.
• Palm Court Treasures, 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 19, with lunch at 12:15 p.m. at Michael’s On East.
• BoyGirlBoyGirl, 6 p.m on Tuesday, March 24, . dinner, 7:30 p.m. performance, Plantation Golf & Country Club.
• SooBean Lee of Korea, 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 4, 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 5, Historic Asolo Theater.
For more information, visit ArtistSeriesConcerts.org.
