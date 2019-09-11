Staff Report
SARASOTA – Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota launches its 24th season with the return of acclaimed vocalist Jennifer Sheehan in “I Know a Place,” her tribute to favorite hits of the ‘60s.
Sheehan and her trio, which includes noted Broadway pianist James Followell, guitarist Stephen Benson and percussionist Dan Gross, offers an assortment of tunes covering everything from Broadway, The Beatles and Bossa Nova, to Bacharach, Blossom Dearie along with Simon and Garfunkel.
Guests are also encouraged to don their favorite ‘60s attire. It begins at 4 p.m. Oct. 5 at Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota. Tickets are $20 — $55 and are available by calling 941-306-1202, weekdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. or at artistseriesconcerts.org.
“I’ve always been fascinated by the ’60s and the booming kaleidoscope of music that came out of that decade,” she said. That fascination resulted in “I Know a Place,” Sheehan’s critically acclaimed musical tour of the 60s.
“From the early ‘60s on, a number of social influences changed what popular music was and gave birth to the immense diversity that we experience with music today,” said Joseph Holt, director of artist programs for Artist Series Concerts.
A graduate of Juilliard, Sheehan has performed for audiences nationwide, including Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center and many of New York’s most prestigious private clubs, where she has been hailed as “having one of the finest voices around.” (Times Square Chronicles.) She is the first recipient of the Johnny Mercer Foundation’s Margaret Whiting Award and is the first-ever winner of the Noël Coward Foundation Competition Award.
For more information about Artist Series Concerts and its upcoming season, visit artistseriesconcerts.org.
