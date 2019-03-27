Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota’s annual fundraiser gala, “With Eyes to the Future,” will be Thursday, April 11, 6 p.m., at Michael’s On East Ballroom, 1212 S. East Ave., Sarasota.
The event, produced by Artist Series Concerts Friends, the volunteer arm of Artist Series Concerts, features live music by the Bill Buchman Trio plus center-stage performances by Suncoast Music Scholarship winners Katherine Herbert and Luca Stine.
The evening also includes cocktails, dinner, a live auction, drawings and other activities.
Proceeds from the gala, chaired by Cyndi Mumm, will benefit Artist Series Concerts’ music scholarship awards, educational outreach programs and performance opportunities for promising young musicians.
“It’s been an exciting and momentous season for us,” said David Chivas, president of Artist Series Concerts Friends. “There’s so much to celebrate this year, including more of our trademark performances by a variety of world-class artists, the career and extensive contributions of our managing director John Fischer, who is retiring after 17 years, and a renewed mission designed to move the organization forward with an even further emphasis on supporting outstanding young musicians. It’s going to be a festive occasion, with all eyes towards a bright future.”
Two highlights of the evening will be the performances by soprano Herbert and trumpeter Stine, area students who were both winners at last April’s Suncoast Music Scholarships, an annual collaborative competition funded by Artist Series Concerts and the Sarasota Music Club.
Since then, Herbert has studied at the Juilliard School in New York City, while Stine’s summer included a stint at the renowned Lincoln Center Summer Jazz Academy and a performance at the Newport Jazz Festival.
Stine is finishing high school and also attends classes at State College of Florida. In January, he won the jazz trumpet category at the statewide Winter Music Symposium of the Florida College System Activities Association, beating out top music students from 18 Florida colleges.
Over the past decade, Artist Series Concerts has awarded over $300,000 to over 80 gifted young musicians via its scholarship awards programs. Past winners have gone on to study at leading music conservatories and pursued successful music careers.
For the past three years, the organization has co-hosted the Suncoast Music Scholarships, a collaborative competition organized and funded by Artist Series Concerts and the Sarasota Music Club. This initiative awards another $20,000 to young musicians from high schools in Sarasota and Manatee counties.
The 2019-20 season will feature new collaborations with such prestigious cultivators of young talent as Young Concert Artists International, Juilliard, Curtis Institute and others. They’ll play an essential role in identifying exceptional emerging talent for Artist Series Concerts to bring to its performance season.
“Our eyes are on the future,” said Chivas. “And this gala is a large part of what makes that future possible.”
Tickets are $175. Invitations may be requested by calling 941-306-1202, Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Reservations must be made by April 4.
For more information about Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota, visit: ArtistSeriesConcerts.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.