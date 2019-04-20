Have you ever had the Spirit move you? Pastor Paul Oman has.
Experience a “Drawn to the Word” worship and artistic experience at 5 p.m. Saturday, April 20, during which time Oman, artist and pastor, will paint a larger-than-life sized mural.
Oman shares his “Drawn to the Word” artistic ministry with audiences ecumenically across the country. He served as a science teacher, then Lutheran pastor when, in 2011, he took up work as an artistic pastor full-time.
Oman seeks to give new vision to God’s Word by using the process of painting to captivate audiences in our visually oriented culture. Painting and drawing have been a part of his life since childhood. Receiving national and international recognition for his work in watercolor, Oman uses this gift to proclaim the Gospel in unique and powerful ways that impact lives and inspire mission.
He works in many settings, including congregations, schools, universities, seminaries, camps, prisons, non-profits, and more. The larger-than-life sized murals are painted with acrylics on stretched canvas. Visit: paulomanfineart.com.
Join us and be moved April 20th when Oman will create a live painting on a massive canvas — a communal artistic experience.
Emmanuel Lutheran Church is located at 790 South Tamiami Trail, Venice. Call for more information, 941-488-4942.
