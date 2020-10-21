SARASOTA - A new website is part of a community initiative to "improve the health and well-being of babies and families."
And with that, the agencies in charge are seeking mural artists to come up with an image to showcase "quality early childhood development."
"This is the question posed to mural artists by First 1,000 Days Sarasota County," the agency said in a news release Wednesday.
First 1,000 Days Sarasota County has nearly 70 community partners, it said. Its new website hopes to "empower all parents and caregivers with simple tools proven to promote quality early childhood development."
"Known as The Basics, these actions are the artistic theme for the mural artwork competition," it said in a news release. "Artists are encouraged to creatively express one or more of The Basics in their design."
The Basics, according to the agency, include:
• Maximize love, and manage stress.
• Talk, sing and point.
• Count, group and compare.
• Explore through movement and play.
• Read and discuss stories.
The deadline is Oct. 30 to submit artwork for consideration, according to the news release.
"Three murals will be commissioned and artists will be paid for their time and supplies," the news release said. "The murals will be located in Sarasota, Venice and North Port."
The Arts & Culture Alliance of Sarasota County is onboard as a partner in the effort. For more information on submissions, visit www.sarasotaarts.org/category/call-to-artists.
