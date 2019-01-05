I recently met Kelsey Simpson, new communications director for Venice Institute of Performing Arts (VIPA), which operates the Venice Performing Arts Center (VPAC) facility.
The 27-year-old native Sarasotan was quick to explain the difference between VIPA and VPAC because she wants people to understand it.
VIPA is tasked with the entire operations of VPAC, which is “just a building,” she said. I liken it to other performing arts entities, such as Florida Studio Theatre (FST), which is the building that houses shows in several of its venues, like when I went to see Guitar Girls in the Goldstein Cabaret last week and have a ticket to see “Straight White Men” in the Keating Theatre this week. Both shows are in FST buildings on its campus.
She quipped this about VIPA: “We bring this building (VPAC) to life.”
That said, we talked a little about her background — she’s been employed by VIPA for about 18 months, having started as a paid intern with a 15-hour week. She said she is happy to be working full-time now and able to use her design and marketing skills more fully.
“I created the new season brochure, designing it and writing the copy for it,” she said, proud of the accomplishment.
“The most important thing on my desk is my pen,” she said, noting her love of writing. She also enjoys photography and has a love of talking with, and listening to, people.
She gave me a copy of the brochure and I found it to be an impressive four-color guide named “Destination: Arts.” The title goes along with a Passport theme for the 2018-2019 season of shows, which she refers to as the “itinerary.”
Kelsey, the oldest of three sibings (a sister, 21, is in college; a brother, 26, manages a restaurant in Sarasota), has always loved the arts, having mastered the talent at Riverview High School and State College of Florida, where she will earn her A.S. degree in graphic design in May.
Speaking of melding performance arts with creating art work, the conversation lent itself to talking about the show “Artragous,” which will be put on Jan. 18 at VPAC by a group out of New York who will sing, dance and create art, the latter along with some audience participation.
“It’s a crossover, interactive experience that is unique to this area,” Kelsey said. “We will be their first stop in Florida. They’ve already done a New York performance. Next they’ll come here, and they will go to Melbourne in April.”
There are two elements to Artrageous — two separate shows on two separate days, with two separate ticket prices. Yet, the elements are related.
The first show is when Artrageous will be on stage performing for the Venice audience and painting a half dozen pieces of artwork. That will take place Friday, Jan. 18 at 7 p.m. at VPAC.
Just prior to the show, Artrageous troupe members will be in the lobby mingling with the audience and asking for some of them to volunteer to handle props that troupe members will use to create the art during the show. The public volunteers will be asked to join the troupe onstage for the exercise.
The thrill of this element will be the artists creating artwork right before everyone’s eyes, along with audience interaction while mixing in song and dance, according to Kelsey.
Ticket prices for Artrageous range from $25 to $65 each.
After this performance, the newly created artwork will be on display at Venice Art Center (VAC), where five paintings will be auctioned off Thursday, Jan. 24, at 7 p.m. Anyone is welcome to bid on the paintings — those who were onstage on the 18th, other audience members, and anyone from the public interested in having one of those unique creations.
The winning bidder of each will take home the painting and a video of it being created.
The sixth painting will be raffled off, and the raffle tickets will be sold for $2 each.
Tickets for the auction at VAC will cost $35 each and includes entry, open bar, appetizers, one raffle ticket and an “Arts Live! In Venice” T-shirt. You’ll be asked to give your T-shirt size when you buy an auction ticket.
Kelsey and the VIPA team give kudos to the Artrageous troupe for donating the created art to this unique auction event that will benefit two local nonprofits: Venice Art Center and Venice Institute of Performing Arts, both of which will share the funds for general support.
Tickets can be purchased at the VPAC box office, phone 941-218-3779, 1 Indian Ave., Venice, which is open Monday to Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at the door, or at VenicePerforming ArtsCenter.com.
For more information about Artrageous, visit: VenicePerforming ArtsCenter.com.
Editor’s Note: Audrey Blackwell writes about the people, places and businesses along the South Trail in Venice. Your suggestions are welcome. Call 941-207-1000 or send an email.
Service and product information in this column should not be taken as an endorsement of the business.
