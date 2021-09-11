SARASOTA — Arts Advocates has announced its schedule of 2021-22 programs and events, including a pop-up member show in the Arts Advocates Gallery.
This is in addition to the continuation of the Sarasota Colony Artists exhibit, monthly programs, and a private tour of the Hermitage Artist Retreat.
Arts Advocates is a membership organization dedicated to inspiring creativity, advancing education, and connecting the community to the arts. Non-members are invited to participate in tours and meetings, visit the gallery, and network with people who share the same passion for the arts.
Arts Advocates Gallery
The Arts Advocates Gallery, located in the Crossings at Siesta Mall, 3501 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, is open from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. every Saturday through June 2022. There is no charge for admission, and no reservations are needed.
The current exhibit features the Arts Advocates’ collection of renowned works by the Sarasota Colony of Artists who, in the 1920s, began migrating to Sarasota inspired by its natural beauty. They were also drawn by the arrival of noted art collector John Ringling, whose colorful and dynamic circus acts inspired many paintings and sculptures. Written information is available for self-guided tours.
•11 a.m., First Wednesday of the month, Oct. 2021-June 2022, docent-guided tours of the Sarasota Colony Artists exhibit — Docent-guided tours of the Sarasota Colony Artists exhibit are offered at 11 a.m. on the first Wednesday of each month: Oct. 6, Nov. 3, Dec. 1, 2021; Jan. 5, Feb. 2, March 2, April 6, May 4, June 1, 2022. Attendance is limited to 10, and group and special tours can be arranged. Members $5, non-members $10. Register at: ArtsAdvocates.org.
• From 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays, Sept. 18-Oct. 15, 2021, “Flora and Florida” — A special Arts Advocates member show, “Flora and Florida,” featuring the works of Donna Janec Karambelas, runs in conjunction with the Sarasota Colony Artists exhibit and can be viewed during regular gallery hours, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays from Sept. 18 through Oct. 16, 2021.
Karambelas will be painting in the gallery from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 18. An award-winning artist, Karambelas’ inspiration is the lush beauty of our area. A transplant from the Chicago suburbs, the sunshine, flowers, vibrant color, and warmth of her new tropical home made a strong impression. Using acrylics, she paints colorful florals and tropical pieces.
Monthly Speaker Programs
Arts Advocates is keeping a close eye on the COVID-19 situation and will decide whether their monthly speaker programs will be in-person luncheons at Bird Key Yacht Club or held via Zoom as each event nears. These programs are open to the public. Visit ArtsAdvocates.org for more information.
• 11:00 a.m., Oct. 21, 2021, Sarasota African American Cultural Coalition, Inc. with guest speaker Vicki Oldham, president and CEO of the Sarasota African American Cultural Arts Center and History Museum.
• 11 a.m., Nov. 18, 2021, Sarasota Opera Costumes — Learn about Sarasota Opera’s collection of historic costumes with Richard Russell, Sarasota Opera executive director, and Howard Tsvi Kaplan, costume designer.
• 11 a.m., Jan. 20, 2022, The Bay Sarasota — Join us for an update on The Bay Sarasota’s master plan from The Bay Park Conservancy’s A.G. Lafley, founding CEO; Bill Waddill, chief implementation officer; and Veronica Brady, director of advancement.
• 11:00 a.m., Feb.17, 2022 — Dr. Robyn Bell is the director of instrumental studies at State College of Florida; conductor of the SCF Symphonic Band, the Bradenton Symphony Orchestra, and the Pops Orchestra of Sarasota and Bradenton; and host of the Suncoast Culture Club’s podcasts on the performing and visual arts on the Suncoast.
• 11 a.m., March 17, 2022, Fine Art Photography — Who are today’s leading fine art photographers and rising stars? We’ll hear from Christopher Jones, curator of photography and new media at The Ringling Museum.
• 11 a.m., April 21, 2022, The Architecture of Mote’s New Aquarium —A Mote Marine curator and a member of the architectural design team will discuss the spatial and aesthetic requirements of the new Mote Science Education Aquarium (Mote SEA).
• 11 a.m., May 19, 2022, Arts Advocates Scholarship Winners — Meet the recipients of our 2022-23 scholarships, which are awarded to Sarasota and Manatee county resident students pursuing degrees in visual arts, performing arts, creative writing, architecture, and related endeavors.
Special Events
• 11 a.m., Nov. 2, 2021 Hermitage Artist Retreat Tour — Arts Advocates has arranged an hour-long private tour of the Hermitage Artist Retreat on Manasota Key. Learn about the retreat from Artistic Director and CEO Andy Sandberg and get a tour of the campus. Members $25, non-members $30. Register at ArtsAdvocates.org.
To learn more about or become a member of Arts Advocates, or to register for programs, gallery tours, and special events, visit: ArtsAdvocates.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.