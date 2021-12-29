SARASOTA — Arts Advocates has announced a new series of walking tours that will introduce participants to some of Sarasota’s public art.
Sarasota is a 24/7 museum with more than 80 pieces of public art continuously on display for everyone to enjoy. These works are found everywhere — from parks to intersections, from the bayfront to downtown. Chances are these sculptures and murals are passed every day without anyone thinking much about it.
The Arts Advocates walking tours, organized and led by art lovers and docents Judy Levine, Stephenie Frasher and Nanette Crist, offer participants an opportunity to learn about Sarasota’s public art legacy, individual works, and the artists who created them.
Each tour is different and highlights a variety of artwork and artists, from a sculpture inspired by a childhood experience with Hurricane Andrew, to a mural by a Brazilian street artist who has painted more than 3,000 murals across five continents, and works by a New College professor who made copper look like bronze.
The three tours being offered are:
• Downtown Sarasota Five Points Park Area Walking Tour, Friday, Jan. 14, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
• Sarasota City Hall Area Walking Tour, Monday, Feb. 14, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
• Rosemary District Walking Tour, Friday, March 11, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Maximum tour size is 20 people. Reservations are required. Cost is $28 per tour for Arts Advocates members, $30 per tour for nonmembers.
To register for a tour, learn more about Arts Advocates or become a member, visit ArtsAdvocates.org.
