Truman Adams dance mural in Sarasota

Arts Advocates public art walking tour guides Judy Levine, Nanette Crist and Stephenie Frasher pose in front of Truman Adams’ contemporary dance mural.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

SARASOTA — Arts Advocates has announced a new series of walking tours that will introduce participants to some of Sarasota’s public art.

Sarasota is a 24/7 museum with more than 80 pieces of public art continuously on display for everyone to enjoy. These works are found everywhere — from parks to intersections, from the bayfront to downtown. Chances are these sculptures and murals are passed every day without anyone thinking much about it.

The Arts Advocates walking tours, organized and led by art lovers and docents Judy Levine, Stephenie Frasher and Nanette Crist, offer participants an opportunity to learn about Sarasota’s public art legacy, individual works, and the artists who created them.

Each tour is different and highlights a variety of artwork and artists, from a sculpture inspired by a childhood experience with Hurricane Andrew, to a mural by a Brazilian street artist who has painted more than 3,000 murals across five continents, and works by a New College professor who made copper look like bronze.

The three tours being offered are:

• Downtown Sarasota Five Points Park Area Walking Tour, Friday, Jan. 14, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

• Sarasota City Hall Area Walking Tour, Monday, Feb. 14, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

• Rosemary District Walking Tour, Friday, March 11, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Maximum tour size is 20 people. Reservations are required. Cost is $28 per tour for Arts Advocates members, $30 per tour for nonmembers.

To register for a tour, learn more about Arts Advocates or become a member, visit ArtsAdvocates.org.

Arts Advocates was founded in 1969 as The Fine Arts Society of Sarasota Inc., a 501©(3) not-for-profit organization whose mission is to inspire creativity, advance education and connect the community to the arts.

Arts Advocates has the foremost collection of works by Sarasota Art Colony artists on public exhibition anywhere.

The organization awards scholarships to local students pursuing careers in the arts, and offers arts-related luncheons, workshops, educational tours and visits to private collections.

To learn more, visit ArtsAdvocates.org.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments