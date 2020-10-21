VENICE - The Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County announced it has five new board members on Wednesday.

It noted in a news release it is making a "conscientious effort to better represent the community which it serves."

“It is imperative that our Board of Directors reflects the diversity of people and organizations that make Sarasota County a vibrant arts and cultural community,” Arts and Cultural Alliance Executive Director Jim Shirley said.

The new members to the Board of Directors include: 

• Luz Corcuera, executive director, UnidosNow

• Sheila D. McKoy, retired, NJ Transit

• Vickie Oldham, community scholar, Newtown Alive

• Andy Sandberg, artistic director and CEO, Hermitage Artist Retreat

• James Stewart, professor emeritus, Pennsylvania State University.

For more information, visit its website at www.sarasotaarts.org

