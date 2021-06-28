VENICE — A reception takes place this week to highlight an area artist.
Some of the work of Jackie Hasse will be on display from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, at the Venice Art Center Satellite Gallery reception at Made in Italy.
Made in Italy is at 117 W. Venice Ave., Venice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.