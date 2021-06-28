The artwork of Jackie Hasse

The artwork of Jackie Hasse will be featured with an opening reception from 3-5 p.m. July 1 at Made in Italy, 117 W. Venice Ave., Venice.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

VENICE — A reception takes place this week to highlight an area artist.

Some of the work of Jackie Hasse will be on display from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, at the Venice Art Center Satellite Gallery reception at Made in Italy.

Made in Italy is at 117 W. Venice Ave., Venice.

