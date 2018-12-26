The Florida State University/Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training will present Henrik Ibsen’s haunting work of drama, “Ghosts” this January, directed by Andrei Malaev-Babel.
In rain-soaked 19th century Norway, Mrs. Alving is desperately trying to maintain her late husband’s positive reputation despite his personal flaws. She sends her son far away to be educated and builds an orphanage dedicated to the late and “great” Captain Alving. But when Osvald returns home for the dedication, secrets from the past come to light and the truth cannot be unseen. Mrs. Alving’s hopes for Osvald and the orphanage are dashed as the fateful night unravels.
A cast of five will perform “Ghosts” in the Cook Theatre, Jan. 2-20 with a pay-what-you-can preview night on New Years Day. Tickets are $30.
Written in 1881, “Ghosts” is considered one of Ibsen’s most controversial works with its numerous attacks upon 19th century morality.
“The first critics of the play got lost,” Malaev-Babel said. “They missed the point, as they were too shocked by the sheer number of forbidden themes tackled in a single play – themes such as religious and societal dogmas and taboos, venereal disease, infidelity, incest and euthanasia.
“We are still dealing with all these issues today – as individuals and as a society, directly or indirectly.”
Ibsen’s work is timeless and despite its rough initiation, is now considered a classic and is one of Ibsen’s most performed plays.
The creative team includes scenic and lighting design by Chris McVicker, costumes by Sofia Gonzales, sound design by Alex Pinchin, vocal and dialect coaching by Patricia Delorey, and movement coaching by Eliza Ladd.
The cast comprises second-year Conservatory students, Marc Bitler, Carla Corvo, Joe Ferrarelli, Jonathan Grunert, and Alex Pelletier. The show will be crewed by first-year Conservatory students.
To purchase tickets to “Ghosts,” call 941-351-8000, visit the Asolo Repertory Theatre Box Office at 5555 N. Tamiami Trail in Sarasota, or visit: AsoloRep.org/Conservatory.
The box office closes at 5 p.m. when there are no evening performances; phone reservations close one hour before all performances.
