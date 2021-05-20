SARASOTA - Summer sessions are being set up for in-person, online and other camp opportunities for young artists at Asolo Rep Education & Engagement this summer.
In-person camps take place from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday for kids between the ages of 8-14 starting in July.
The weeks in-person are July 5-9; July 12-16; July 19-23 and July 26-30 at either Frankel Annex Center or The Koski Center. It noted there will be morning and after care available and COVID-19 health protocols will be in place.
Online classes will take place from 1-3 p.m. for kids between the ages of 14-18, also starting in July. The weeks online classes are July 5- 9; July 12-16; July 19-23 and July 26-30 with either Zoom and Google Classroom.
The camps include the in-person Artistic Adventures for kids 8-10.
"Jump into epic myths, leap into legends, and dance into daring literary adventures with Asolo Rep this summer," the news release said. "Artistic Adventures introduces students to storytelling structures and drama skills as they bring stories and characters to life."
Also in person is Courageous Creating for kids 11-14.
"Courageous Creating challenges campers to use performance skills, art-making, and innovative thinking as they explore engaging themes from literature and pop culture," it said.
A class online is Young Artist Summer for teens 14-18.
"Asolo Rep Young Artist Summer online classes are opportunities to build connections, confidence, and creativity through unique theatrical experiences," it said. "Experience training in performance skills, theatrical creation with professional theatre artists."
For more information on these or other summer options, visit www.asolorep.org/engage-learn/summersessions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.