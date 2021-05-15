SARASOTA — The Asolo Repertory Theatre announced its 2021-22 season Wednesday online.
It starts with “Hair” running Nov. 17-Jan. 1” with its Grammy award-winning score. It will directed by Josh Rhodes.
“The winter repertory season includes three incredible works that speak to family, community and love,” it said in a news release.
The works include Thornton Wilder’s 1938 Pulitzer Prize-winning “Our Town,” running Jan. 12-March 26 and directed by Desdemona Chiang.
From Jan. 19-April 1, it features a new comedy from Broadway, called “Grand Horizons” “written by one of the most exciting voices currently writing for the stage, Bess Wohl, and directed by Asolo Rep Associate Artistic Director Celine Rosenthal. This play takes a laugh-out-loud look at the unpredictable and enduring nature of love,” the news release said.
The season finishes with “The Great Leap” running Feb. 9-April 2, directed by Vanessa Stalling and written by written by Lauren Yee.
“This hilarious story is at its core about family, history and learning when to take your shot,” the news release said.
Asolo Rep host the world premiere of “Knoxville” running April 15-May 11.
“This moving and innovative musical features lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, music by Stephen Flaherty (songwriting team behind ‘Anastasia’ and ‘Once on this Island’) and is adapted and directed by Frank Galati, reuniting the dynamic Tony Award-winning creative team behind ‘Ragtime,’ one of the most beloved musicals of all time,” it said. “’Knoxville’ is based on James Agee’s Pulitzer Prize-winning autobiographical novel ‘A Death in the Family’ and based, in part, on the play ‘All The Way Home by Tad Mosel.’”
Following the world premiere, it will bring out another new American play called “Eureka Day” running May 11-June 4 from New College alum Jonathan Spector. “Eureka Day will be directed by Bianca LaVerne Jones in the Cook Theatre.
It’s “an explosive comedy that skewers sanctimony and the nature of our politics, Eureka Day’ asks: when does ‘us’ become ‘them?’ This work continues Asolo Rep’s mission to welcome new audiences and give exceptional new work the opportunity to thrive.”
And the season finishes up with yet another new play, the musical “Hood” that runs June 3-26, 2022. The musical is a rendering of Robin Hood in a “madcap musical.”
It features music and lyrics by Lewis Flinn.
“After a year of immense challenges and hard-won successes, this season is about returning and remaking who we want to become,” Asolo Rep Artistic Director Michael Donald Edwards said in the news release. “We return to working in rep on the Mertz stage and bring back many of the people and projects we had previously planned. But we also remake ourselves with new productions, fresh insights from new artists, and invigorating conversations with our community. The result is a challenging and hopeful season full of joy, family and a reclamation of American identity rooted in compassion for all. We are going to let the sun shine in.”
Asolo Rep also has set up its FSU/Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training production of William Shakespeare’s “Much Ado About Nothing.” It will be a “reimagined 45-minute adaptations of classic literature to schools and community venues throughout the state of Florida.”
Subscriptions for the season went on sale Tuesday.
For more information or for tickets, visit www.asolorep.org or call the box office at 941-351-8000. Single tickets will be put on sale at a later date, to be announced.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.