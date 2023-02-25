SARASOTA — Asolo Repertory Theatre has received a $77,500 Strategic Partnership Grant from the Community Foundation of Sarasota County.

Funds are from the John and Dorothy Brennan Charitable Fund, the Allen Wirtz Nobbe and Jo Bowen Nobbe Fund, the Two-Generation Approach Fund, and the John J. Clopine Fund at the Community Foundation of Sarasota County.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments