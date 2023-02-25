Leading the cast are Lincoln Clauss as the Emcee and Iris Beaumier as Sally Bowles, both making their Asolo Rep debut. The cast also features Alan Chandler (Clifford Bradshaw), Kelly Lester (Fräulein Schneider), Philip Hoffman (Herr Schultz), Abby Church (Fräulein Kost) and Blake Price (Ernst Ludwig).
SARASOTA — Asolo Repertory Theatre has received a $77,500 Strategic Partnership Grant from the Community Foundation of Sarasota County.
Funds are from the John and Dorothy Brennan Charitable Fund, the Allen Wirtz Nobbe and Jo Bowen Nobbe Fund, the Two-Generation Approach Fund, and the John J. Clopine Fund at the Community Foundation of Sarasota County.
In addition to being the lead sponsor for Asolo Rep’s Access to the Arts program, this funding supports the 2022-23 season and additional events, including the Director’s Take Luncheon, Annual Gala and Starry Night programs.
Asolo Rep’s Access to the Arts brings theatre to local schools and community locations, and provides students with the opportunity to see productions at Asolo Rep. This donation allows many students to experience the power of the arts for the first time.
“We continue to be grateful for the ongoing support we receive from the Community Foundation of Sarasota County,” said Asolo Rep Managing Director Linda DiGabriele. “This important partnership helps Asolo Rep deliver meaningful arts experiences to students and families across the county, and we appreciate the Community Foundation’s sustained commitment to that mission.”
In addition to sponsoring educational and community outreach opportunities, the grant provides support for the entire 2022-23 performance season. The season began in the fall with Kander and Ebb’s iconic “Cabaret.”
Praised by critics and audiences alike, this fresh interpretation of the classic musical demonstrated that “in here, life is beautiful.”
The repertory season is now underway, featuring the swashbuckling adventure of Ken Ludwig’s “The Three Musketeers,” the inspiring true story of women astronomers in “Silent Sky,” the hilarious new comedy “Chicken & Biscuits,” and the boisterous and moving “Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help.”
The season closes with “Man of La Mancha,” considered by many to be one of the best musicals of all time. The production will be directed by Asolo Rep’s incoming producing artistic director, Peter Rothstein.
The grant also supports related special events throughout the year. The Director’s Take Luncheon allows patrons to dine and enjoy conversations with the directors of upcoming shows.
The Annual Gala raises funds to support the season and Asolo Rep’s award-winning Education and Engagement programs. The Starry Night Series presents intimate evenings at local locations themed to this year’s productions.
