Frank Galati

Frank Galati, writer, director, died Jan. 2 in Sarasota, where he had worked with Asolo Rep for some 10 years, and where his final creation, “Knoxville,” was produced last spring. He is survived by his husband, Peter Amster, another icon of America Theater.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY ASOLO THEATRE

Asolo Rep had the profound honor of spending the past decade working alongside Associate Artist Frank Galati as he directed nine productions, including the world premiere of his musical “Knoxville.”

A titan of the American theater who made immeasurable contributions to the Sarasota arts community, Galati was treasured by the Asolo Rep staff as a wonderful friend and colleague.

