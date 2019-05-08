Though not a musical, the music adds much to the intrinsic value of the play “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” at Asolo Repertory Theatre, running through June 1 in the Mertz Theatre.
Referenced by many as one of composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim’s great masterpieces, the music expertly sets the tone for this piece of musical theater that oddly combines romance, a bit of British humor and grisliness. The music and lyrics are adeptly brought to the fore by Gregg Coffin, music director, who said Sondheim captured “both the menace and humor of the story.”
Luckily for the audience, the music combines with director Peter Rothstein’s choreography to move quickly from one embellishment to the next so there is no time to ponder too heavily on the ill-fated journey of some of the characters.
The play features an operetta style of singing, with many players sounding more richly operatic, such as Johanna (Elizabeth Hawkinson), Sweeney Todd (Allen Fitzpatrick), Anthony Hope (Perry Sherman), Beadle Bamford (Colin Anderson), Tobias Ragg (David Darrow), Jonas Fogg (Benjamin Dutcher), Adolfo Pirelli (Evan Tyler Wilson), and Beggar Woman (Sarah Ochs).
Demon barber Sweeney Todd gets carried away and commits murder via his silver razor in this macabre story that taps heavily into the extreme frailty of human nature.
On the outside, it is a play about the demon barber who seeks revenge on Judge Turpin (James Ramlet) and a reunion with his daughter Johanna. On the inside it’s a tale of how flaws of human character can set one on a deadly journey — obsession, unforgiveness, wrath, murder and greed.
Todd is full of hatred for the judge who sentenced him to 15 years in prison and took advantage of his wife, Lucy, and daughter. Todd learns his wife was proclaimed dead and that Johanna was kidnapped by the judge.
The cast of 10 main characters sometimes move in zombie-like fashion and at other times move quickly about the stage, often interweaving with each other. The beggar woman appears homeless as she pushes a baby buggy around – rather quickly at times, which contains her belongings.
Todd takes up killing after meeting Mrs. Lovett (Sally Wingert), who convinces him they could make a lot of money making her special pies that are very tasty, she says. She is also interested in seducing him.
To keep things moving on stage, there are occasions when two people are interacting quietly or silently in one section of the lower stage while other characters are interacting up the wooden stairs in the barbershop.
The huge set fills the entire stage and takes the audience to bloody old England – circa 19th century London’s Fleet Street. The view is dark and brooding, with fog and steam jutting forth periodically, with mostly tawny street lights, compliments of Kate Sutton-Johnson, scenic designer.
Kudos also go to Alice Louise Fredrickson, costume designer; Pauol Whitaker, lighting designer; Justin Stasiw, sound designer; Michelle Hart, hair/wig and make-up designer; and Michael Donald Edwards as producing artistic director.
At the end of the day, Rothstein’s goal for the play is that the audience experience it as a “great rollercoaster ride.” For meaning, he suggests people think about humanity and ask themselves such questions as “When do we raise each other up and when do we exploit each other? “When are we driven by vindication or revenge, and does that drive lead to joy or redemption?
The Asolo Rep is located at 5555 North Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. For tickets and more information, call 941-351-8000, visit: asolorep.org.
