St. Mark’s Episcopal Church Friends of Music, 513 S. Nassau St., Venice, invite you to an evening of pure musical enjoyment listening to Astralis Chamber Ensemble in concert on Sunday, April 28 at 7 p.m.
The Astralis Chamber Ensemble (ACE) is an innovative and dynamic ensemble performing with much acclaim across the globe. Through creative programming and presentations on the works performed, ACE aims to make classical music more accessible and for audiences to make a lasting connection to the music.
The ensemble shares classical music with all types of communities as recitals, special events, school presentations, and retirement outreach.
ACE includes an assortment of musicians to cover a broad range of repertoire and ensemble combinations to fit each performance. These musicians have performed together for many years and some for over two decades on major concert series and at notable venues.
Formed in 2011 as Duo Astralis (flute and piano), the ensemble expanded to create programs with flute, trumpet, cello, harp, and piano. Another focus of the ensemble is to support the development of art through new compositions and bring recognition to the composers that surround us today.
For more information, call the church office at 941-488-7714 or visit: stmarksvenice.org.
