Atlanta’s Dad’s Garage improv group extends its stay

Florida Studio Theatre announces that Atlanta’s top improv group, Dad’s Garage, will be extending their stay in Sarasota following the 11th Annual Sarasota Improv Festival that runs July 12-13.
After the Festival ends on July 13, Dad’s Garage will be in residence at FST for an additional week, leading workshops and delivering special encore performances on July 19 and 20 in FST’s Bowne’s Lab Theatre at 7:30 p.m. each night.
Tickets for these performances are $15-18 each and can be purchased at floridastudiotheatre.org or 941-366-9000.
Workshop participants will learn from Dad’s Garage artists about combating uncertainty, embracing conflict and obstacles, and the fundamentals of narrative improv. There are workshops available for beginners and more advanced participants that want to strengthen their improv skills.
Workshops are $35 each and are limited to 16 people. Those interested in exploring their own spontaneous creativity can register for workshop by calling Pamela Smith, Education Administrator, at 941-366-1350 or at floridastudiotheatre.org.
Florida Studio Theatre is located at 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota.
