TAMPA — After splitting the popular event into a virtual pre-party and scaled-back in-person gathering in response to the pandemic last spring, Tampa Theatre is proud to announce the full-scale return of one of its most glamorous events, Hollywood Awards Night.
Tampa’s Majestic Movie Palace will be the hottest ticket in town on March 27 as we celebrate Hollywood’s biggest night of the year with a Red Carpet Reception and big-screen watch party for the live telecast of the 94th annual Academy Awards.
Now in its 23rd year at Tampa Theatre, the Hollywood Awards Night Red Carpet Reception begins at 6:30 p.m. on Franklin Street under the historic marquee. After a limo ride around the block, courtesy of long-time event sponsor Skyline Limousine, our superstar guests will walk the red carpet past adoring fans and paparazzi, rub shoulders with costumed characters representing Hollywood’s biggest bigwigs, and chat with “Roan Jivers” about who they’re wearing.
Inside, there will be games, prizes, free popcorn and soda, hair and makeup touch-ups with professional stylists from Paul Mitchell The School, the OSCAR Red Carpet Live pre-show on the big screen, and a cash bar.
ABC’s live coverage of the Academy Awards begins at 8 p.m.
Hollywood Awards Night 2022 offers three levels of watch-party experience:
· $25 BALCONY TICKET: All of the Red Carpet Reception activities on Franklin Street and general admission to watch the 94th Academy Awards broadcast from the balcony, plus free popcorn, soda and water. A 20% discount is available for groups of 8 or more.
· $55 MEZZANINE TICKET: All of the Red Carpet Reception activities on Franklin Street, admission to watch the 94th Academy Awards broadcast from your reserved seat in the mezzanine, two complimentary drink tickets redeemable for beer or wine, and concierge drink service to your seat, plus free popcorn, soda and water.
· $150 VIP PARTY DECK TICKET: A custom stage extension built out over the seats turns Tampa Theatre’s historic auditorium into the most exclusive party deck east of the Hollywood hills! The top-tier ticket includes all of the Red Carpet Reception activities on Franklin Street and admission to watch the 94th Academy Awards broadcast from the VIP Party Deck, which features a buffet dinner catered by SaltBlock Hospitality; open beer, wine and signature cocktails until 11 p.m. from the exclusive deck-side bar; free popcorn, soda and water; and casual lounge seating. (If you are interested in reserved seating for your party of 6 or more, contact Léa Van Name at lea@tampatheatre.org.)
Guests who stay until the Best Picture is announced at the end of the telecast will also enjoy doughnuts and coffee in the lobby.
Tampa Theatre Members save $5 and have the opportunity to purchase tickets early. Tickets will be available to the general public starting Friday at the historic Franklin Street Box Office or online at TampaTheatre.org.
Attendees are encouraged to show off their star status with a movie-themed costume, or let the glamour of Hollywood inspire an outfit. This event is not sponsored by or affiliated with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
Tampa Theatre would like to thank our Hollywood Awards Night Sponsors, including Florida Furniture Rental, Paul Mitchell the School, SaltBlock Hospitality, Scott Swenson Creative Development LLC, Skyline Limousine, Pat Fenda and Strictly Entertainment, Inc., and the City of Tampa for their generosity.
