In the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s ruling to overturn Roe vs. Wade comes “Babel,” a dark comedy by Jacqueline Goldfinger that is newly open in Bowne’s Lab at Florida Studio Theatre.
This “Babel” is not a way to learn a new language.
The premise is that with the advance of eugenics, expectant parents will be able to learn what traits and behaviors are likely in their future offspring.
Perhaps the parents are hoping for a star athlete, or a fine singer or artist. The refining of the science of eugenics could go far beyond whether the child will be taller or shorter, or have blue eyes rather brown and blond hair rather than red or brunette.
Shades of Hitler, who would have had a world populated only with blue-eyed children who were proficient at goose-stepping, which demonstrated their athleticism and their allegiance to his evil ideals.
Beyond whether a child will be blonde or brunette, will he or she be good or bad?
What if the parents disagree on the desired traits? What happens if the child is in the womb of a surrogate mother? Perhaps she will not want to terminate the pregnancy for whatever reason if the parents don’t like what they’ve been told their future offspring will be.
Likes the idea or not, viewers leave the theater thinking about what they have seen and what it says for humanity today and into the future.
The cast includes Anique Clements as Renee, Lucy Lavely as Ann, Tachel Moulton and Dani and Tom Patterson as Jamie.
Catherine Randazzo directed, with set by Bruce Price, costumes by Mari Taylor Floyd, sound by Louis Vetter Torres, lighting by Nadirah T. Harper and stage management by Shira Lebovich.
