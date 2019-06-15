On July 4, South Venice Civic Association will host an afternoon community celebration at the Civic Association building and property at 720 Alligator Drive in South Venice, featuring everyone’s favorite rock ‘n’ roll band, Bandana.
Cover fee at the door will be $10, but kids under 12 are free.
Beer, wine, burgers, dogs and BBQ will available for purchase, along with outdoor and indoor games for the kids, from 2 to 6 p.m.
SVCA President Duke Doogue said, “There will be plenty of time to get to the fireworks afterward.”
The BBQ Bash is a “friendraiser and fundraiser” for the organization which has been The Heart of South Venice Since 1955. A volunteer organization, SVCA has had a long and consequential history in South Venice. It was formed in 1955, just three years after construction of the first homes in the South Venice subdivision, which now has well over 20,000 residents.
For 50 years, SVCA maintained the community’s deeded beach, ferry operation and boat ramp, and in 2001 it incorporated the South Venice Beach Endowment Trust to hold and manage those properties.
Since then, besides continuing its role as center for social and civic events, it serves to host county officials on a regular basis to meet with residents, address their concerns and answer questions that matter to the community. Issues like code enforcement, water and sewer, ditch mowing, tree trimming, mosquito spraying and much more.
SVCA sponsors many water quality and area beautification initiatives in the community including, the Water Quality Task Force, Siesta Waterway Clean-ups, Shamrock Park Clean-ups, and a Community Emergency Response Team.
Since 1957, SVCA has published a 12-page monthly newsletter and recently donated its complete and comprehensive archive to the Historical Resources Department of the Sarasota County Libraries.
Robert Bendus, of Historical Resources said of the collection, “This is incredible. You don’t’ see this every day!”
Tickets to the July 4 event can be purchased at the door or in advance by phone to 941-493-0006, by email to info@southvenicebeach.org or in person at the SVCA office at 720 Alligator Drive in South Venice. Office hours are Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
About the bandBandana band members are Venice’s favorite rockers. Leader and lead vocalist Tony “Butch” Gerace and his wife Sharon are long-time residents of South Venice. Venice has voted them Best Local Band for 20 years.
Gerace formed his first rock band in the 1960s, called Tony Gee & the Gypsys, later renamed Sam The Sham and The Pharaohs. With “L’il Red Riding Hood” the number one hit in the world, the group became one of the era’s top recording groups. Other hits followed, like “Wooly Bully,” “Red Hot,” “Oh that’s good,” and “How do you catch a girl.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.