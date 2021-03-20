VENICE — If the walls of the Banyan House could talk, what stories they would tell.
Constructed in 1926 and described as among “the first crop of houses grown in Venice,” the structure at 519 Harbor Drive South has served many functions during the past 95 years: private residence, pre-school, shell museum, USO facility and as a bed-and-breakfast.
A familiar landmark to residents and visitors alike, the historic home serves as a symbolic timeline of Venice’s unique heritage.
“We love history and being part of the history of Venice,” said Susan McCormick who, along with her husband, Chuck, purchased the house in 1986. “These homes have a lot of character and charm. We like that part of it. They have a whole different style than the new houses. We like the charm of it.”
The structure, which originally had six bedrooms and five baths, was first owned by Bob and Dorothy Marvin. A trained engineer, Bob Marvin oversaw the sale of private residences for the Venice Company, a subsidiary of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers.
The 14-room residence features three fireplaces, two on the first floor and one in the upstairs master bedroom. It was constructed in the Mediterranean Revival style of architecture with an exterior of double-hollow tile faced with brick and covered with stucco.
The structure is not only designed to withstand severe weather, but also offer cooler temperatures during warm weather.
The house also featured a carriage house in the back as well as a swimming pool, the first built in Venice.
McCormick said that a few years after purchasing the house, they were visited by two of the Marvin daughters who had lived in the residence as children. One of the things the daughters told them was that Thomas Edison had been a friend of the family and would stay with them on those occasions when visiting Venice. He gave the family the banyan tree in 1928 that is located to the side of the house today.
Following the stock market crash in 1929 and the BLE abandoning the Venice project shortly before, the house sat idle until Virginia Wilson purchased it in 1937 for $5,000 in back taxes.
Quite the entrepreneur, Wilson operated the Venice Country Day school from the residence. The children learned to swim in the backyard pool and played in the vacant lot to the north of the house.
Her “school bus” consisted of a station wagon with the rear windows removed and the open spaces covered with wire mesh to keep the children from falling out. The makeshift bus also reportedly featured surrey-like fringe around the roof line and was a familiar sight around Venice during those years.
Wilson, who once served as president of the Venice-Nokomis Woman’s Club, also operated a tax service, a tea room, and a 24-hour taxi service which, for a 10-cent fare, offered to take riders “any place in town.”
When the Venice Army Air Base was commissioned in 1942, several of the servicemen and their families lived at the residence. During that time, it reportedly became the unofficial headquarters for the local USO.
Wilson eventually turned the residence into a bed-and-breakfast she called the Copper Kettle Inn. She later changed the name to the Banyan House.
Wilson sold the Banyan House in 1962 to Mrs. M.C. (Peg) Thomas. An avid collector of shark’s teeth and the author of books about sharks, Thomas converted a room at the back of the house into a museum complete with an exhibit of her shell and fossil collection. Since she had no use for the adjoining properties, Thomas sold the Carriage House and also the vacant lot that had once served as the pre-school playground.
Bob and Joy Wiggins purchased the Banyan House in 1976, which they told a reporter at the time they considered their own form of Bicentennial Independence since, in doing so, they gave up their former jobs up north to become permanent Venetians. During their ownership of the bed-and-breakfast, the Wiggins family spent a great deal of effort restoring the structure to its original condition.
Bob and Brenda Clark purchased the house in 1984 and began a needed renovation they called “Operation Facelift.” A short time later, however, they realized the job was perhaps more than they had bargained for.
The McCormicks had been living in the Atlanta area during their early 30s when they decided to move south to a warmer climate. Falling in love with Venice, they built a new house in the area while Chuck worked in real estate and Susan worked as a nurse at the local hospital.
In 1986, the McCormicks arranged a deal whereby the Clarks purchased their home and they, in turn, purchased the Banyan House.
“Chuck thought he could restore it,” added Susan. “The carriage house and the house that was built to the north, on the site of the former pre-school playground, were also for sale so we were able to rejoin the property to what it once had been.”
Susan said they had zero experience operating a bed-and-breakfast when they purchased the property so there was clearly a learning curve involved.
“While modernizing the house, we tried to retain as much of the historic detail as possible.”
Susan said Betty Arnall, a friend who served as the first director of the Venice Archives and Area Collection, was most helpful in that she brought over articles and photographs of what the residence had looked like when it was built.
Chuck built an exercise room at the rear of the property, but constructed it in the architectural style of the house. He also built a waterfall that graces the area.
“I can work at my desk and look out over the waterfalls,” she said.
As for the banyan tree that graces the side yard, Susan said it developed a white fungus a few years ago that threatened to destroy the living icon.
“We had to drastically trim the tree to remove the portions of the trunk that were infected with the fungus. We had scores of negative comments at the time, accusing us of killing the tree when, in fact, we were trying to do the opposite. If we had killed it, it couldn’t have been the Banyan House.”
“We love the history of this house,” added Susan, “but I would have to say our fondest memories are of all the wonderful people we’ve met during the past 35 years. We have so many repeat guests that have become extended family. The Banyan House has been a great life for us.”
In 1989, the Banyan House became part of a listing in the National Register of Historic Places as a contributing resource to the Venezia Park Historic District.
The Venice Area Historical Society recognized the residence in February 2016 with the placement of a bronze plaque at the front entrance denoting its value as a contributing structure.
