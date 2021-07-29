Planted back in the 1920s, a banyan tree on Harbor Drive has been the topic of conversation lately because it is being removed.
Planted by the person who owned the house behind the tree which is on a lot facing Treviso Park, the tree was likely little more than a sapling at the time.
About two weeks ago, the current owner of the property decided it was time to remove that tree.
I don’t even want to hazard a guess as to how much it will cost although I am pretty certain its removal will takes few weeks.
It also might be able to fill its own landfill site and that might be cheaper than paying to have it taken to a normal landfill. They may not have been voiced in jest.
I had a ficus that was given to me 25 years ago. A co-worker helped me try to keep it in check for several years but once it started growing, it seemed that containing it was out of the question. Not wanting to risk my plumbing as well as my neighbor’s plumbing, I decided I really had to have that tree removed, roots and all.
It most me something in excess of $3,000 but with five trucks, including one cherry picker , and branch grinder and six workers it only took about a day and then a second day to grind up the stump which was larger than I realized. I had it done at least 10 years ago and love the triple trunk palm that now replaces it.
Housing prices are going through the roof these days, especially on the island part of Venice where several new homes are replacing older homes.
The banyan owner probably figured it was worth it to spend whatever the cost to free up a lot for another new “Northern Italian Mediterranean Revival House.”
Shuffle the words any way you like or, pretend you are an East Coast Floridian and call it an Addison Mizner house. Mizner had a lot of influence on Boca Raton on the East Coast of Florida. Mizner Park and Mizner Elementary School are but two places named for him.
City planning was important in the 1920s all over the country — although I recently learned the first planned city actually was in India many years earlier. That is what I love about this job. I am constantly learning things and as a transplant from Ohio, I am a sponge when it comes to Florida history, all things Disney, the circus, and of course, Venice — the most interesting city of all for so many reasons.
And next week I will receive my new left knee. With two good knees again, perhaps I can play in the garden once again. I miss wrestling 50-pound bags of mulch and carving my now-giant Indian Hawthorne plants into round balls in my backyard, I never said I was normal but I do like working in the yard almost as much as I love Donald — the Duck of course.
I wonder if the vultures that like my roof and my backyard will come into the backyard when I am trimming plants. Of course it will be a few weeks before I find out...physical therapy first but eventually some yard work and most of all being back in the office with my fellow Gondolier folks who, after more than 25 years, are family.
Meanwhile, daughter Heidi will be here for a few weeks to drive me to therapy and the doctor.
She ordered her ticked for the flight to Sarasota on Allegiant but can’t get a return ticket on that airline until October. Even though she owns her own business, she does not want to be away form her beloved Cleveland for that long so she will probably return on Spirit or United.
It does seem strange that Allegiant has several flights a week from Cleveland to Sarasota but then none the other way for a good bit of August, all of September and a few weeks in October. I wonder where all those planes will go during that time.
These days, there are 10 airlines going to and from Sarasota. When I first flew into Sarasota in the early 1990s, the terminal was a boxy sort of building that served National and Eastern and maybe some other. That building is still there but National and Eastern are long gone. In the ensuing years, I earned a lot of miles on United via a connection in Chicago from Cleveland. There also were a few times when I would connect at Orlando instead of Chicago. I also was flying all over the U.S. to judge skating which earned me plenty of miles that Heidi and I could use for special trips across the really big pond (the Pacific). Thank goodness for the sleeper seats for those 14 hour flights and thank goodness we made all those flights when we did.
I have not been on a plane since before the pandemic changed life as we know it and, given those who do not want to be vaccinated, I am in no rush to get on a plane.
Fifty percent of the population being vaccinated was not enough to prevent this recent new variety which has proven to be far worse than the original. Some have paid a huge price for getting their medical advice from strangers on Facebook instead of listening to their doctors.
To those who have had their shots and continue to wear their masks when out in public — thank you for caring about me and my friends and family members.
