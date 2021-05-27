VNbayindies052320e.jpg (copy)

Vince Sinnott salutes the American flag after raising it in May 2020 at Bay Indies Veterans Park with help from manager Ron Juneman.

 GONDOLIER PHOTO BY SCOTT LAWSON

VENICE - Bay Indies host its annual Memorial Day ceremony at 10 a.m. Friday at its Veteran’s Memorial Park.

"All residents are invited to attend the ceremony which will feature speeches from the Bay Indies pastor, Bay Indies manager and a representative from the local American Legion," according to a news release.

It is located at 950 Ridgewood Avenue, Venice.

