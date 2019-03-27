Last week’s column was devoted to Venice Theatre’s famous Silver Foxes because it opened Monday of this week. If you have yet to purchase tickets to see this awesome troupe of talented seniors, do it NOW.
This year’s production, “Sounds of the City: a Broadway Melody” continues through May 30 on the theater’s main stage.
These talented seniors love what they are doing. They love it so much that they perform all over the area from November until April and still have time for rehearsals for the annual show here in Venice. See it on the main stage of the top community theater in the U.S. (on a per capita basis.)
As an aside, my listing of top theaters in the U.S. would put Venice in the “number one” spot because Venice has a much smaller population and even area-wise compared to Omaha, Nebraska, which has a population of close to one-half million versus the 20,000 or so in Venice. The Omaha theater’s budget is about $4 million versus last year’s budget of $3.1 million at Venice.
I will admit being a bit prejudiced but, as a Venice resident, those numbers are all the proof I need. Actually the numbers plus Murray Chase and the team of 28 or so he has assembled since arriving here some 22 years ago should be all anyone needs. Did I mention that he was the theater’s fourth full-time employee?
Another Venice treasure is the Venice Art Center. Be there tomorrow from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. for the Venice kick-off of the Sarasota Film Festival, which will be April 5-14. Tomorrow you can pick up the 90-page program booklets which list all the films and parties and other special events that make the festival both educational and entertaining, It begins with the opening night red carpet screening of “Mike Wallace is Here” at the Municipal Auditorium in Sarasota. Closing night and awards take place at Sarasota Opera House and will feature director and star Greg Kinnear presenting the “darkly comedic” film “Phil.” In between, the festival will offer hundreds of big and little, films, documentaries, cartoons, narratives, special events and more, Whether you buy one ticket or the Cinephile Elite package for $1,500, being part of this incredible week of film is amazing. One of those this year is “Florida Water.”
Another on my must-see list is a narrative film, “All There Is — a Circus Story,” which features Dolly Jacobs, founder of Circus Sarasota and longtime star of the old “Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus.” That will be shown Monday, April 8 at the Municipal Auditorium. So many films and not nearly enough time!
Learn more tomorrow at the VAC, 390 S. Nokomis Ave. on the island, just south of the wonderful new library. That is the place to pick up the film guides and purchase ticket packages for the 21st annual festival, “The Beauty of Intelligent Film.”
In Sarasota, Discover Sarasota Tours has added an Amish tour
Hop on Board a Historical Trolley Tour this season. For times and reservations and to learn about additional tours being added, call 941-260-9818 or visit: discoverdsrsdsotatours.com
Another tour coming up is one sponsored by the Sarasota Historical Society and narrated by Sue Blue, who knows Sarasota about as well as anyone. Tours are from 10 a. m. to noon on select Saturdays. The next ones will be April 13 and 27. The price is $30 per person and these fill up fast. Reservations a must. Call the office at 941-364-9076.
The tours leave and return to the Crocker Memorial Church on 12th Street between US41 and Coconut Avenue. The church and the neighboring Bidwell House are the two oldest buildings in the county, and an early pioneer cemetery maintained by the Sarasota chapter of the DAR is next door. If 41 is still torn up you might want to take Cocoanut Avenue to 12th Street.
On yet another topic, it is almost time for Bluegrass and BBQ — award-winning Bluegrass and BBQ.
The annual Suncoast BBQ is coming up this Friday and Saturday at Venice Airport’s Festival grounds. The event is celebrating its 10th year of providing award-winning BBQ and award-winning Bluegrass entertainment — all in one place. There are more details in the article at the top of this page.
As one who was able to attend one of that event’s first BBQ schools, let me tell you that to be one of the best in the field, there is more to winning or even placing than spreading sauce on some ribs. These champions and “wannabe” champions naturally begin with the best meats, but that is only the beginning. Trimming and presentation is as important as the seasoning and the slow, carefully monitored cooking in a rig that might have cost many thousands of dollars.
At the class I attended, BBQ champion Rob “Rub” Bagby, president of the top-flight Swamp Boys BBQ Team, shared such hints as how the end of a Sharpie pen (not the ink part) was perfect for pushing back the meat between the ribs so that there would be a specific bit of exposed bone extending beyond the meat. (This pen was clean and not used for writing). Depending on the cut of the chicken or pork, the cooks also might spend as much as an hour to prepare a bed of greens on which to display the entry for the judges. That class was nearly 10 years ago but what I remember most of all is all that attention to every little detail. The BBQ tasted pretty good too.
Of course, if a team wins here and goes to a national championship, the possibility for fame and fortune looms large. That is why chairman Don Fisher was determined to make this event a qualifier for the big events, from the beginning. His ultimate goal is for the Venice competition to be the biggest and best in the state.
Unless you have been to one of these BBQ events leading up to the world championships, you really have not experienced BBQ. Uncle Harry’s recipe may be tasty at the annual family reunion, but trust me, there is more to it than that in the big leagues. As an added bonus, in Venice you get top-notch Bluegrass music too.
Fisher knows how to pick winners.
He also has plenty of heart. So do his committee members and other helpers. Proceeds from the “Bash” will benefit children in the area.
