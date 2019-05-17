Bea Holt, a member of the Venice branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW), has been elected as director for programs for the state AAUW organization.
Florida AAUW has 39 branches stretching from Jacksonville to Key West. In her new post, Holt will be responsible for planning and implementing equity programs sponsored by the organization, acting as liaison with branch program directors, and planning its state convention and other meetings. She will also be responsible for oversight of a grant program and coordinating program content with the AAUW strategic plan.
After retiring from a mutual insurance company as vice-president in 2010, Holt joined Venice AAUW. She has served as co-chair of the branch’s major fundraiser, its annual Home Tour. She has acted as the branch program chair, development director, and was liaison with two local foundations.
AAUW, founded in 1881, advances equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy and research. In response to the massive pay gap between men and women in this country, AAUW is now backing a national program called “Work Smart,” an on-line program to teach negotiating skills that can be used to improve salary levels.
AAUW membership is open to women who have completed an associate, bachelor or advanced degree. For more information, visit venice-fl.aauw.net on the internet or Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.